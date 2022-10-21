<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Simulations Plus Announces Cash Dividend
Business Wire

Simulations Plus Announces Cash Dividend

di Business Wire

Board of Directors announces quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share

LANCASTER, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simulations Plus, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLP) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of the Company’s common stock, payable on November 7, 2022, to shareholders of record as of October 31, 2022. The declaration of any future dividends will be determined by the Board of Directors each quarter and will depend on earnings, financial condition, capital requirements, and other factors.

About Simulations Plus

Serving clients worldwide for more than 25 years, Simulations Plus is a leading provider in the biosimulation market providing software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development, research, and regulatory submissions. We offer solutions that bridge machine learning, physiologically based pharmacokinetics, quantitative systems pharmacology/toxicology, and population PK/PD modeling approaches. Our technology is licensed and applied by major pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and regulatory agencies worldwide. For more information, visit our website at www.simulations-plus.com. Follow us on LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube.

Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG)

We focus our Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) efforts where we can have the most positive impact. To learn more about our latest initiatives and priorities, please visit our website to read our ESG Report.

Contacts

Simulations Plus Investor Relations
Ms. Renee Bouche

661-723-7723

renee.bouche@simulations-plus.com

Hayden IR
Mr. Brian Siegel

346-396-8696

brian@haydenir.com

Articoli correlati

Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Daily Active Users increased 19% year-over-year to 363 million Revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $1,128 million Operating cash flow was $56...
Continua a leggere

Doximity to Release Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Results on November 10, 2022

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity, Inc. (NYSE:DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced it will report financial...
Continua a leggere

Allied Motion Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
AMHERST, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) (“Allied Motion” or “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of precision and...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire