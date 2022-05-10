Simu Liu Receives an IMDb STARmeter Award

Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings) receives an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award, as determined by IMDbPro data on the page views of the more than 200 million monthly IMDb visitors worldwide

IMDb honors Asian and Pacific Islander Herritage Month with exclusive videos and galleries showcasing Asian and Pacific Islander storytellers and artists

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world’s most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, presented an IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award to Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings star Simu Liu. IMDb STARmeter Awards recognize the stars who are strong performers on the IMDbPro STARmeter rankings, which chart the page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide. Liu’s STARmeter Award also celebrates Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, for which IMDb features exclusive videos, editorial lists, and photo galleries recognizing Asian and Pacific Islander talent, filmmakers, titles, and achievements.





Liu has had a strong presence on the IMDbPro STARmeter chart, reaching the top 10 three times in the past year, propelled by his leading roles in Kim’s Convenience and Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings trended as a fan favorite title on the IMDbPro MOVIEmeter chart, landing a spot on the IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2021 list. Liu recently won a People’s Choice Award in the category of ‘Action Movie Star’ and is currently shooting Barbie for Warner Bros. His memoir titled We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story will be published by William Morrow this May. Video of Liu accepting his STARmeter Award is available at Video of Liu accepting his STARmeter Award is available at https://www.imdb.com/video/vi1352450585.

“I am so incredibly grateful to receive the IMDb STARmeter Award – this is truly an honor,” said Simu Liu, celebrating his STARmeter Award in the UK, where he is currently filming Barbie. “It feels like just yesterday that I got my first IMDb credit but almost 10 years later I’ve been fortunate enough to help bring some incredible movies and TV shows to life. I really couldn’t be happier to receive this award – thank you to IMDb and to all the fans for checking out my IMDb and IMDbPro pages.”

“Simu Liu has captivated audiences around the world with his powerful and compelling performances in a broad range of roles and films, and fans and professionals have turned to IMDb and IMDbPro to learn more about him,” said Nikki Santoro, IMDb chief operating officer. “As we celebrate Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month on IMDb, we are thrilled to highlight Simu and his career with an IMDb STARmeter Award, and we can’t wait to see the characters and projects he’ll take on next.”

Throughout the month of May, IMDb is celebrating Asian and Pacific Islander actors, directors, producers, and writers with exclusive videos and curated galleries. Features including New Comedies From Asian and Pacific Islander Stars, and a gallery highlighting Asian Hollywood Stars to Watch can be viewed at https://www.imdb.com/imdbpicks/apahm/. Additionally, entertainment fans in the U.S. can download the new IMDb What to Watch app for Fire TV, which features a curated list of recommended titles within the Watch Challenge game honoring Asian American and Pacific Islander history and culture with documentaries, dramas, and more.

Liu shared some of the actors and filmmakers who have inspired his career, saying, “We’re living in a very exciting time for Asian and Pacific Islander filmmakers. Even five years ago the industry landscape was very different; the opportunities did not exist to cultivate the richness of storytelling that we’re seeing today in Lee Isaac Chung, Lulu Wang, Justin Chon, Kogonada, Destin Daniel Cretton, Jon Chu, James Wan, Justin Lin, and so many others,” said Liu. He also commented, “Films such as The Farewell, Minari, and After Yang shine an honest light on the Asian American experience, one that is often overlooked in Hollywood. I’ve been personally inspired by these films to be a champion of our stories and to help amplify the important voices in our community.” IMDb users can add the TV series and films from Liu‘s IMDb filmography, as well as other titles, to their IMDb Watchlist at www.imdb.com/watchlist.

Previous IMDb “Fan Favorite” STARmeter Award recipients include Lauren Ridloff, Ben Barnes, Eiza González, Rachel Brosnahan, Peter Dinklage, Mindy Kaling, Sam Rockwell, and Alexander Skarsgård. IMDb also recently presented Salma Hayek with the first-ever IMDb “Icon” STARmeter Award, in recognition of her incredible career and in celebration of the 20th anniversary of IMDbPro. Learn more about IMDb STARmeter Awards at www.imdb.com/starmeterawards.

Additional insight into trending movies, TV shows, and celebrities, with rankings updated weekly, is available to IMDbPro members throughout the year on both the site and apps for iPhone, iPad, and Android. Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, IMDbPro includes comprehensive information and tools designed to help entertainment industry professionals achieve success throughout all stages of their career. IMDbPro offers members the following: detailed contact and representation information; more than 25,000 in-development film and TV titles not available on IMDb; tools to manage and showcase their IMDb profile, including selecting their primary images and the credits they are best “known for;” IMDbPro Track, which allows members to receive personalized entertainment industry news and updates on the people and film and TV projects they want to follow; and a convenient tool that generates custom digital assets to promote their work on social media and other platforms. The IMDbPro Discover tool empowers members to search for entertainment industry professionals based on a variety of key data, experience, and expertise, including credit details, representation, and awards received. With more than 25 new search filters and more than 11 million professional name pages, IMDbPro Discover was created for established industry decision-makers, including casting directors, producers, directors, showrunners, and department heads. IMDbPro Discover includes advanced features to customize, export, and share dynamic lists. To become a member today, visit www.imdbpro.com.

