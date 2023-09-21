SimScale Announces A.I. Based Physics Simulation Launch

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SimScale GmbH announced today the worlds’ first fully integrated and cloud-native A.I. based physics predictions coming to its simulation software. SimScale has partnered with the leading A.I. for accelerated engineering developer, NAVASTO to integrate their solutions into the SimScale platform which will enable engineers to design in real-time using side-by-side physics and A.I. generated analysis results.









SimScale will launch the new features in a live webinar on Oct 04 to preview its fully integrated A.I.-based physics simulations and how they will disrupt the engineering world. SimScale’s mission to bring simulation to every engineer now extends to A.I. tools which will sit right next to the physics solvers, giving designers easy access to both via a simple login from a web browser. Engineers will now be able to simulate their designs in real-time with instant results powered by the almost unlimited computing power of the cloud and augmented with industry-leading team collaboration features.

Engineers, analysts and designers can join the launch event which includes:

A preview of the new A.I.-based prediction tools

How the A.I. solution from NAVASTO is applied to engineering problems

How the A.I. models learn from historic simulation data from your simulations or from thousands of publicly simulated models

A product outlook of new features and use cases

How engineering teams can easily get started with integrating A.I. into their workflows

SimScale is a cloud-native engineering simulation software used globally including in the automotive, manufacturing, medical, turbomachinery, buildings and electronics industries. SimScale is inviting engineering firms to participate in the launch event and discuss simulation solutions in the live Q&A session.

Webinar registration link

Editor’s notes:

To learn more about how SimScale’s cloud-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) platform can help designers, visit SimScale’s blog.

About SimScale – SimScale is the world’s first SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to CFD, FEA, and thermal analysis to over 400,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

For more information, visit www.simscale.com/.

Contacts

Naghman Khan



Marketing, SimScale



nkhan@simscale.com