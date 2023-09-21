Home Business Wire SimScale Announces A.I. Based Physics Simulation Launch
Business Wire

SimScale Announces A.I. Based Physics Simulation Launch

di Business Wire

MUNICH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SimScale GmbH announced today the worlds’ first fully integrated and cloud-native A.I. based physics predictions coming to its simulation software. SimScale has partnered with the leading A.I. for accelerated engineering developer, NAVASTO to integrate their solutions into the SimScale platform which will enable engineers to design in real-time using side-by-side physics and A.I. generated analysis results.




SimScale will launch the new features in a live webinar on Oct 04 to preview its fully integrated A.I.-based physics simulations and how they will disrupt the engineering world. SimScale’s mission to bring simulation to every engineer now extends to A.I. tools which will sit right next to the physics solvers, giving designers easy access to both via a simple login from a web browser. Engineers will now be able to simulate their designs in real-time with instant results powered by the almost unlimited computing power of the cloud and augmented with industry-leading team collaboration features.

Engineers, analysts and designers can join the launch event which includes:

  • A preview of the new A.I.-based prediction tools
  • How the A.I. solution from NAVASTO is applied to engineering problems
  • How the A.I. models learn from historic simulation data from your simulations or from thousands of publicly simulated models
  • A product outlook of new features and use cases
  • How engineering teams can easily get started with integrating A.I. into their workflows

SimScale is a cloud-native engineering simulation software used globally including in the automotive, manufacturing, medical, turbomachinery, buildings and electronics industries. SimScale is inviting engineering firms to participate in the launch event and discuss simulation solutions in the live Q&A session.

Webinar registration link

Editor’s notes:

To learn more about how SimScale’s cloud-based computer-aided engineering (CAE) platform can help designers, visit SimScale’s blog.

About SimScale – SimScale is the world’s first SaaS application for simulation. By providing instant access to CFD, FEA, and thermal analysis to over 400,000 users, SimScale has moved high-fidelity physics simulation technology from a complex and cost-prohibitive desktop application to a user-friendly cloud application accessible via a subscription-based pricing model.

For more information, visit www.simscale.com/.

Contacts

Naghman Khan

Marketing, SimScale

nkhan@simscale.com

Articoli correlati

New Ivanti Research: 63% of IT Workers and 44% of Office Workers Are Concerned Generative AI Will Take Their Job in Five Years

Business Wire Business Wire -
The report also reveals the impact of poor Digital Employee Experience on workers, 57% report serious friction with work...
Continua a leggere

BenevolentAI: Directorate Change

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News: BenevolentAI (Euronext Amsterdam: BAI) (“BenevolentAI” or the “Company” or the “Group”), a leader in the development of...
Continua a leggere

BenevolentAI: Interim Results for the Six Months Ended 30 June 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
Delivering on our strategic plan Merck collaboration, lead asset enters clinic, Knowledge tools in user testing and leadership changesLONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php