Sims Lifecycle Services and MOLG Forge Strategic Relationship to Drive Innovation

Companies join forces to enhance opportunities for automation for the reverse data center supply chain

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ITAD–Leading industry players Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) and MOLG are proud to announce a unique engagement that promises to reshape the landscape of reverse data center supply chain. This collaboration represents a bold step forward for both companies, as they combine their strengths to pioneer innovative solutions and set new standards within the industry.









The cooperation will focus on automating the repurposing of OCP data center materials. In doing so, both companies will bring scale to the expanding sector as they collectively contribute to their clients’ sustainability goals.

Key to Collaboration:

Complementary Strengths: SLS and MOLG possess strengths and capabilities that will be harnessed to accelerate innovation, improve operational efficiency and enhance customer experiences. Market Expansion: The connection will provide an expanded presence and market reach, enabling both companies to tap into new markets, forge new relationships, and meet the evolving needs of a broader customer base. Commitment to Excellence: Both SLS and MOLG share a commitment to excellence and a dedication to delivering top-tier products/services that set industry benchmarks for quality and performance.

“As our data center clients continue to expand, SLS recognizes the vital role automation will play in keeping pace with our shared growth, and our collaboration with MOLG establishes industry leading processing efficiency,” says Chris Fox, chief operating officer of Sims Lifecycle Services.

“We started MOLG with the belief that dynamic automation and circular design will usher in a new era of sustainable circular manufacturing and we are excited to be advancing this mission with an exceptional company like SLS,” said MOLG CEO, Rob Lawson-Shanks.

The alliance between SLS and MOLG is poised to initiate operations immediately, with a clear focus on delivering tangible results and fostering innovation within the data center reverse supply chain. Both companies are excited about the opportunities this collaboration presents and look forward to sharing updates and developments with their stakeholders.

This strategic relationship comes at an exciting time, with SLS’s parent company, Sims Limited, being named this week as the world’s most sustainable corporation on Corporate Knights’ 2024 Global 100 Index. As part of Sims Limited, SLS is proud to contribute to efforts that enhance the circularity of the tech sector and global decarbonization, by enabling more end-of-life assets and parts to be repurposed, reused and recycled.

About Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS)

Sims Lifecycle Services provides solutions to extend the life of data center and enterprise IT assets, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronics, components and materials. SLS works with hyperscale and cloud data centers to reuse and redeploy data center equipment. Fortune 500 companies are supported by SLS to navigate ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products.

IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, we continuously seek new ways to contribute to the circular economy.

Visit the SLS website, www.simslifecycle.com for more information on the company’s global coverage and services offered.

About MOLG

MOLG tackles the growing e-waste problem by making manufacturing circular. The company’s robotic microfactory can autonomously assemble and disassemble complex electronic products like laptop PCs, servers, and battery packs. MOLG also partners with leading electronics manufacturers to design new products with reuse in mind, ensuring that one product’s end is another’s beginning.

To learn more, visit molg.ai or contact us at media@molg.ai.

Contacts

For further information, please contact: sls.media@simsmm.com