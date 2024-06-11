Home Business Wire Simplify Healthcare’s Benefits1™.Medicare Sustains Leadership with Over 30% Nationwide Market Share in...
Simplify Healthcare’s Benefits1™.Medicare Sustains Leadership with Over 30% Nationwide Market Share in PBP Bid Management.

di Business Wire

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a leading enterprise Payer software company, announced that its customers completed another successful year managing PBP bids by leveraging their market-leading Medicare Advantage benefit plan management solution — Benefits1™.Medicare.


Benefits1™.Medicare continues to be the only solution in the industry to have successfully integrated with HPMS APIs for large-scale bid submissions, as well as importing data from the modernized HPMS portal.

“Our customers completed another year of successful PBP submissions. We are proud to be the only platform that automated PBP management accounting for over 30% of the nationwide Medicare Advantage (MA) PBPs. This achievement reflects our unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional value and maintaining industry leadership through innovative and efficient solutions.”Ramesh Padri, VP, Product Delivery, Simplify Healthcare.

“The Benefits1™.Medicare platform is a proven single source of truth, enabling end-to-end MA product lifecycle management, from PBP submissions to generating 150+ types of documents, including ANOC, EOC, and SB, and integrating content into 20+ presales and post-sales digital channels.”Tasneem Chital, VP, Government Markets, Simplify Healthcare.

“This accomplishment is a testament to our valuable partnership with customers, commitment to innovation, and the excellent teamwork within our organization.”Nirnay Patel, EVP and GM, Benefits1™, Simplify Healthcare.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare powers connected benefits and provider journeys for Payers through a scalable, enterprise-grade, secure, compliant, and configurable cloud based software platform — Simplify Health Cloud™. Packaged on the Simplify Health Cloud™ — Benefits1™, Provider1™, Service1™, Claims1™, and Experience1™ provide Payers with discrete and precise solutions to complex problems and opportunities in delivering a rich set of products, benefits, and provider data. Simplify Healthcare also enables Payers to build enterprise solutions with speed and innovation on a configurable, secure, and low-code application development platform — Simplify App Fabric™.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com

Contacts

Simplify Healthcare

Phone: (844) 720-6678

Email: info@simplifyhealthcare.com

