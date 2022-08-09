Simplify Healthcare Successfully Completes SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance Audit with a Big 4 Audit Firm

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, has today announced that it has successfully completed its SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 audits by a Big 4 firm.

System and Organization Controls (SOC) reports are independent third-party examination reports demonstrating how Simplify Healthcare achieves key compliance controls and objectives. The purpose of these reports is to help customers, and their auditors understand the Simplify Healthcare controls established to support operations and compliance.

The SOC 1 Type 2 report evaluates the controls of Simplify Healthcare in compliance with auditing standards focusing on the controls relevant to an audit of the company’s financial statements throughout a specific period of time. The assessment includes a description of the Simplify Healthcare control environment and an external audit of defined controls and objectives. The report provides information about Simplify Healthcare’s control environment that may be relevant to their customers’ internal controls over financial reporting.

The SOC 2 Type 2 report evaluates the controls of Simplify Healthcare to ensure the security, availability, and confidentiality of the systems used to process data. The assessment includes a description of Simplify Healthcare’s controls environment and an external audit of controls that meet the AICPA Trust Services Security, Availability, and Confidentiality Principles and Criteria.

Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare, “This is a proud moment for us, reinforcing our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class service and security assurance to our customers and their auditors in the highly regulated Healthcare Payer industry. Achieving SOC 1 Type 2 and SOC 2 Type 2 compliance demonstrates the maturity of our organization and how we safeguard customer data and maintain effective controls, providing yet another level of confidence in our capabilities, offerings, and operations.”

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs. Simplify Healthcare’s Digital Payer Platform enables Payers to achieve end-to-end Digital Transformation of their Benefits, Provider, and VBR journeys to elevate stakeholder experience, enable accurate-timely claims processing, improve membership retention, membership growth, and operational excellence.

