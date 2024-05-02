Home Business Wire DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2024
DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2024

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences:


18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

  • Thursday, May 16th
  • Virtual Event
  • One-on-one meetings

B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

  • Wednesday, May 22nd
  • Beverly Hills, CA
  • Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Both Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Raime Leeby, Chief Financial Officer, will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the Barrington conference. At the B. Riley conference Mr. Zeile will be DHI’s only participant but will be available for in person one-on-one and small group meetings.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI’s investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

MKR Investor Relations, Inc.

212-448-4181

ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact

Rachel Ceccarelli

VP of Engagement

212-448-8288

media@dhigroupinc.com

