DHI Group, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in May 2024

CENTENNIAL, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that it has been invited to present at the following investor conferences:





18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference

Thursday, May 16 th

Virtual Event

One-on-one meetings

B. Riley Securities 24th Annual Institutional Investor Conference

Wednesday, May 22 nd

Beverly Hills, CA

Fireside chat and one-on-one meetings

Both Art Zeile, Chief Executive Officer, and Raime Leeby, Chief Financial Officer, will hold one-on-one and small group meetings with institutional investors at the Barrington conference. At the B. Riley conference Mr. Zeile will be DHI’s only participant but will be available for in person one-on-one and small group meetings.

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact the firm hosting each conference or MKR Investor Relations, DHI’s investor relations firm, at ir@dhigroupinc.com.

About DHI Group, Inc.

DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles. DHI’s two brands, Dice and ClearanceJobs, enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search for and connect with highly skilled technology professionals based on the skills requested. The Company’s patented algorithm manages over 100,000 unique technology skills. Additionally, our marketplaces allow tech professionals to find their ideal next career opportunity, with relevant advice and personalized insights. Learn more at www.dhigroupinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact



Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers



MKR Investor Relations, Inc.



212-448-4181



ir@dhigroupinc.com

Media Contact



Rachel Ceccarelli



VP of Engagement



212-448-8288



media@dhigroupinc.com