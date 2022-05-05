Simplify Healthcare Strengthens Leadership Team, Appoints Ruchir Ranjan as the Chief Customer Officer

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a market leader in Healthcare Payer Digital Transformation solutions, today announced the appointment of Ruchir Ranjan as its Chief Customer Officer. The move aims to increase the organization’s focus on delivering a consistent and seamless customer experience and strengthening customer relationships.

Prior to joining Simplify Healthcare, Ruchir served as the Managing Partner and Region Head at Cognizant, driving large digital and enterprise transformation initiatives for companies in the healthcare sector. Ruchir brings decades of experience managing strategic clients at Cognizant and Accenture, as well as leading smaller entrepreneurial firms over his career. He holds an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management, along with a BE in Computer Science and Engineering from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

“Ruchir is a seasoned client executive, given his 30+ years of experience in technology leadership roles driving innovation and transformation at scale for customers,” said Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect of Simplify Healthcare. “His focus on customer centricity will help us develop high value partnerships with our customers, as we deliver digital transformation for Payers.”

“I am excited to be part of an organization that has always given utmost importance to customer experience. In my new role, I aim to build long-term relationships with our clients and deliver an improved experience through the end-to-end customer journey,” said Ruchir Ranjan, Chief Customer Officer, Simplify Healthcare. “Simplify Healthcare is at the forefront of digital innovation for Payers — in particular, our digital platform for benefits and provider solutions can help Payers significantly improve stakeholder experience. I look forward to partnering with our customers to help them through this transformation.”

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is the leading Healthcare Payer digital transformation solutions provider for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, addressing the toughest challenges in the Benefits, Provider, Customer Experience, Group Enrollment, and Value-Based Reimbursement domains with digital transformation solutions focused on improving member and provider experience, operational efficiency, and business outcomes while reducing the total cost of care.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Contacts

Simplify Healthcare



Murtuza Vaid



Vice President — Digital Experience & Operations



Email: murtuza.vaid@simplifyhealthcare.com

Phone: (844) 720-6678