Simplify Healthcare Ranks No. 135 on the 2022 Financial Times List of The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare, a market leader in Healthcare Payer Digital Transformation solutions, ranks No. 135 in the Financial Times’ special report — “FT The America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies 2022.” The recognition comes on the heels of Simplify Healthcare’s recent wins in the third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest list.

The Financial Times’ third annual ranking recognizes 500 companies that grew fastest among the millions of existing North and South American enterprises by taking into account the highest compound annual growth (CAGR) in revenues between 2017 and 2020. The complete list of winners can be found on FT.com.

“We’re glad to be recognized by the Financial Times. At Simplify Healthcare, we continue to innovate on cutting-edge Payer Digital Transformation solutions which is possible due to the team and culture we have built over the years. Focus on innovation and customer experience in everything we do is the recipe for our success.”Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is the leading Healthcare Payer digital transformation solutions provider for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, addressing the toughest challenges in the Benefits, Provider, Customer Experience, Group Enrollment, and Value-based Reimbursement domains with digital transformation solutions focused on improving member and provider experience, operational efficiency, and business outcomes while reducing the total cost of care.

About the Financial Times

The Financial Times (FT) is one of the world’s leading business news organizations, recognized internationally for its authority, integrity, and accuracy. The FT has a paying readership of more than a million worldwide, three-quarters of which are digital subscriptions. FT is part of Nikkei Inc., which provides a broad range of information, news, and services for the global business community. For more information, visit www.ft.com.

Simplify Healthcare

Murtuza Vaid

Vice President — Digital Experience & Operations

Email: Murtuza.vaid@simplifyhealthcare.com
Phone: (844) 720-6678

