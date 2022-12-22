Simplify Healthcare partners with Maker’s Merci to donate $15,000 to support local communities during the holiday season

AURORA, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Simplify Healthcare partners with its not-for-profit affiliate, Maker’s Merci, to donate $15,000 to local shelters, organizations helping seniors, veterans, autism, foster kids, burn victims, disaster relief, and children’s hospital. The funds provided holiday meals, food drives/meal support, toy drives, Amazon wish list items, and wishes walls (foster kids’ holiday wishes).

Amongst the recipients were Feeding America and Loaves & Fishes.

Feeding America is a leading hunger relief organization with a nationwide network of food banks feeding the hungry. The NGO has over 200 food banks that feed over 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies.

Loaves & Fishes aim to provide healthy food and impactful programs to promote self-sufficiency. They believe that food is a right and not a privilege. Food insecurity is a public health concern having a medical, educational, and economic impact on our community.

By partnering with Feeding America, Loaves & Fishes, and other charitable institutions, Maker’s Merci has endeavored to meet the needs of families and individuals across the country. The donation reflects our commitment to our people, their families, and the local communities.

“We are delighted to partner with Feeding America, Loaves & Fishes, and other charitable institutions to help families and individuals with our donations. We hope our contribution has helped boost the morale of families and individuals this holiday season. We pledge to support and mobilize communities to advance the common good.” – Mohammed Vaid, Founder, CEO, and Chief Solution Architect of Simplify Healthcare and Founding Patron, Maker’s Merci.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs. Simplify Healthcare’s Digital Payer Platform enables Payers to Simplify Product, Benefits, and Provider Lifecycles to elevate stakeholder experience, improve membership growth and retention, and operational excellence.

About Maker’s Merci

Driven by values and fueled by a passion for creating a better and sustainable world, Maker’s Merci is an initiative that alleviates poverty and delivers vital services, relief, and support to those in crisis.

The organization helps via donations or collaborates with volunteers and partners to spread smiles and help those in need. Its initiatives primarily focus on food assistance, education support and training, healthcare services support, and filling gaps in elderly and orphan care.

