Simpego Selects Earnix Telematics Solution to Expand its Intelligent InsurOps Capabilities

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Earnix, a global provider of mission-critical composable and cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing and product personalisation for insurers and banks, today announced Simpego, a fully digital Swiss carrier and a leader in the field of dynamic and Machine Learning (ML)-powered pricing, selected Earnix Drive-It, a complete telematics and UBI solution. The Earnix Drive-It solution combines an app that collects robust data around breaking, acceleration, distraction, speed, cornering, and other real driving events with ML and AI capabilities to generate predictive, personalised scores.

Earnix Drive-It quickly enhances telematics capabilities with a fully operationalised solution by integrating with Earnix Price-It, an end-to-end pricing and rating solution, used by Simpego since 2018. It flexibly integrates with existing systems and operationalises emerging behavioural data sources. By aligning offers to real-life behaviours, insurers can more accurately assess and price risk factors, unlock new premiums, and drive operational efficiency.

“After a thorough evaluation of multiple telematics solutions, Earnix was the clear winner,” said Michael Ammann, Chief Underwriting Officer at Simpego. “The app’s capabilities coupled with highly accurate reporting of driver behaviour and the seamless integration with our existing pricing solution from Earnix gives us the flexibility, agility, and governance we need.”

With Earnix Drive-It, both carriers and policyholders see benefits quickly. Friction-free onboarding and data capture built for scalability allow the policyholder to download Earnix Drive-It from the app store, register, and drive. High consistency and quality of trip data via sensor fusion empowers accurate driving behaviour to be identified such as miles driven, frequency of speeding, cornering, hard breaking, and phone usage.

“The Earnix Drive-It solution really is in a class of its own,” said Adrian Coupland, head of EMEA Insurance at Earnix. “Our Earnix Drive-It telematics solution is directly integrated into our market leading pricing and rating solution, enabling our clients to benefit fully from real time driving and risk data without any delay.”

Earnix Drive-It can be deployed as an app-only option or can integrate with in-vehicle hardware. The ease of access to an operationalised telematics solution is the key to rapid adoption and customer satisfaction.

About Simpego

Simpego Versicherungen AG, headquartered in 8048 Zurich, was founded in 2016 as Dextra Versicherungen AG and is an insurer specialising in online insurance. It is the only independent online car insurance with its own risk carrier license in Switzerland. For more information about Simpego Versicherungen AG, visit our website (www.simpego.ch).

About Earnix

Earnix is the premier provider of mission-critical composable and cloud-based intelligent solutions across pricing, rating, underwriting, product personalisation and telematics. These fully integrated solutions provide ultra-fast ROI and are designed to transform how global insurers and banks are run by unlocking value across all facets of the business. Earnix has been innovating for Insurers and Banks since 2001 with customers in over 35 countries across six continents and offices in the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Israel.

For more information please visit: earnix.com.

