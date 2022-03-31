Similarweb Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F

TEL AVIV, Israel–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Similarweb (NYSE: SMWB), a leading digital intelligence company, today announced the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The 2021 annual report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the company’s investor relations website at https://ir.similarweb.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the company’s complete audited financial statements free of charge, by requesting a copy from Investor Relations.

About Similarweb:

As the most trusted platform for understanding online behavior, millions of people use Similarweb’s insights daily to strengthen their knowledge of the digital world. We empower anyone — from the curious individual to the enterprise business leader — to make smarter decisions by understanding why things happen across the digital ecosystem. Learn more here: https://www.similarweb.com/corp/about/

This press release may contain certain “forward-looking statements” as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views regarding our intentions, products, services, plans, expectations, strategies and prospects, which are based on information currently available to us and assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in such forward-looking statements and are subject to a variety of assumptions, uncertainties, risks and factors that are beyond our control, including those described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and reports including the final prospectus for our initial public offering filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2021, as well as subsequent and future filings and reports by us. Except as required by law, we undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events, changes in expectations or otherwise.

Contacts

Press Contact:

Richard Krueger



Similarweb



press@similarweb.com

Investor Contact:

Raymond “RJ” Jones



Similarweb



ir@similarweb.com