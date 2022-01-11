Simetria and AST Private Company Solutions Sign Strategic Alliance

MENLO PARK, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CapTableManagementSoftware–AST Private Company Solutions (AST PCS) is announcing the company’s latest strategic alliance with Simetria Trading Solutions Ltd™ (Simetria), an Israeli-based leading provider of liquidity for private tech companies powered by digital assistance technology. AST PCS’s Astrella® capitalization (cap) table and ownership data management platform will now be available to support Simetria’s clients who require an integrated solution to manage their ownership data while offering the management teams the opportunity of sharing cap table information and offer liquidity opportunities to their teams.

AST PCS, the Silicon Valley-based unit of ownership solutions and payments leader Equiniti and provider of Astrella, a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, brings together innovative private blockchain technology, artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive analytics. Further, Astrella is built with an API-based ecosystem to quickly engage with leading private investment firms, valuation providers, equity compensation services, liquidity solutions funds, and wealth managers.

Simetria, based in Israel, is the first company to receive a green light, in a form of a non-action letter, from the Israeli Securities Authority to launch a digital securities market. Simetria market is powered by Algorand, an open-source, carbon-neutral, decentralized blockchain network that leverages a two-tiered structure and a unique variation of the Proof-of-Stake (POS) consensus mechanism to increase transaction speeds, to ensure its digital exchange is built from the ground up on the best available blockchain technology.

“While the battle over talents is raging, transparency around equity awards and scheduled liquidity opportunities are the ultimate solution for hiring and retention of employees by private tech companies,” said Ziv Keinan, Simetria’s Founder and CEO. “We are excited to see a solution such as Astrella on the market, as stronger technology and data management will serve to only expand the range of financing options afforded to our mutual clients as they grow. Combining our transactional solutions with fast-growing Astrella clients is a win-win for everyone.”

Head of AST PCS Israel Avivit Farzam Ben-Avi, LL.B adds, “Our relationship with Israeli companies continues to grow as we develop partnerships with firms such as Simetria who are the best-in-class players in private company transactions. This is another important step in forming the kind of well-rounded data management ecosystem we believe Israeli companies—whether startup, scaling or nearing public offering—require.”

About Simetria

Simetria is a digital solution provider that focuses on private Israeli pre-IPO technology companies. The revolutionary marketplace uses digital securities technology based on blockchain for this undertaking. Simetria received a preliminary ruling from the Israeli Securities Authority which allows it to launch for the first time as a digital trading platform for securities. Simetria allows Israeli companies to list shares on its platform which would then be offered to accredited investors.

Simetria is the first company in Israel prepared to launch a DLT-based digital securities exchange that transforms the end-to-end lifecycle of a private security for both primary issuance and secondary market trading. The exchange will be launched within the Israeli startup ecosystem first, with an international launch to follow. Simetria’s goal is to become the future trading infrastructure of Israel.

About AST Private Company Solutions, Inc.

Founded in 2019, AST PCS is an affiliate of Equiniti and is focused on serving private companies worldwide. Astrella, a cloud-based SaaS solution, allows private companies to manage their ownership data, including the cap table and employee equity plans and to connect directly with related service providers to support efficient workflow, and provide access to investors, advisors, and employees. For more information, visit astrella.com.

