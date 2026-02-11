Simbian Announces Record-Breaking Growth Fueled by Superintelligence for Security Operations

15x Customer Growth Over the Last 12 Months Solidifies Simbian’s Leadership in the AI SOC Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--Simbian.ai®, the leader in building superintelligence for security operations, today announced a year of unprecedented momentum. Over the last 12 months, the company has solidified its position as an industry leader, achieving a 15x increase in its customer base.

As enterprises struggle to respond to new classes of AI-armed attacks on top of an escalating volume of security threats, Simbian has emerged as the next-generation solution for automating security operations. In the past year alone, Simbian’s AI SOC platform processed over 1 million security incidents, enabling organizations to achieve faster containment times and total alert coverage without increasing headcount.

The Great Shift from Rules to Reasoning

To date, enterprises have largely relied on rules-based solutions like SOAR (Security Orchestration Automation and Response) to try to automate security operations. The time-consuming overhead of building and maintaining playbooks in a constantly changing threat landscape, however, means that organizations rarely achieve more than 25% automation.

In contrast, Simbian has pioneered an AI-first approach that replaces rigid rules with reasoning. By leveraging its proprietary TrustedLLM™ architecture and Simbian Context Lake™, the company’s AI Agents act as virtual security analysts that understand unique business environments and standard operating procedures (SOPs). These agents autonomously triage, investigate, and remediate up to 90% of alerts. As a reasoning-based system, Simbian can respond equally well to known and novel security threats.

“I am excited by the success and momentum in 2025 that took Simbian to #1 in AI SOC ARR,” said Ambuj Kumar, Co-Founder and CEO of Simbian. “This reflects a fundamental transformation in the role of security professionals and the threat landscape. In 2025, we saw the first wave of AI-armed adversaries. In 2026, we are responding by expanding our family of autonomous agents that work at machine speed. Our mission is to provide every organization with the superintelligence required to stay ahead of sophisticated, automated attacks.”

Key Milestones and Announcements

Simbian’s momentum was evident in the high-impact strategic milestones of the past year:

Threat Hunting with Microsoft : Simbian launched its AI Threat Hunt Agent and integration with the Microsoft Sentinel data lake . This collaboration allows Microsoft 365 customers to validate threat hunt hypotheses at scale by enabling analysts to hunt “broad and deep.”

Simbian launched its AI Threat Hunt Agent and integration with the Microsoft Sentinel . This allows Microsoft 365 customers to validate threat hunt hypotheses at scale by enabling analysts to hunt “broad and deep.” Global Distribution with SoftBank : Simbian signed a landmark agreement with SB C&S Corp. (a SoftBank company) to bring AI SOC solutions to the Japanese market, addressing critical regional talent shortages.

Simbian signed a landmark agreement with SB C&S Corp. (a SoftBank company) to bring AI SOC solutions to the Japanese market, addressing critical regional talent shortages. Strategic Partnerships: The company partnered with global giants like Wipro and NuSummit Cybersecurity to launch next-generation AI-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services.

The company partnered with global giants like Wipro and NuSummit Cybersecurity to launch next-generation AI-powered Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. The 2025 AI SOC Championship : Simbian hosted the industry's first “AI SOC Championship,” where over 100 professionals proved that human-AI collaboration is 2.3x faster than manual efforts alone.

Simbian hosted the industry's first “AI SOC Championship,” where over 100 professionals proved that human-AI collaboration is 2.3x faster than manual efforts alone. Industry-First LLM Benchmarks : Simbian released the first-ever comprehensive benchmark to measure LLM performance in the SOC, setting the standard for evaluating security-focused AI.

Simbian released the first-ever comprehensive benchmark to measure LLM performance in the SOC, setting the standard for evaluating security-focused AI. Ecosystem Expansion: Simbian’s footprint grew to over 80 native integrations, including leaders like CrowdStrike, Wiz, and Palo Alto Networks.

