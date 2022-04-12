SIMBA Partners With Emmy-Winning Animation Studio Bureau of Magic for Lost in Oz Digital Collectibles Series

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In an exciting collaboration between Bureau of Magic (BoM) and SIMBA Chain – showing how blockchain technology is reshaping customer engagement in the entertainment sector – BoM is set to launch its upcoming NFT collection Passport to Oz through SIMBA Market’s NFT Marketplace.





Under the partnership, BoM will leverage SIMBA Chain’s blockchain infrastructure expertise to create a novel and engaging customer experience. Additionally, SIMBA will help BoM deliver never seen blockchain-powered animation, toys, and immersive fan engagement methods, all coming under the banner of Passport to Oz digital collectibles or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The collection is the entrance point to the next chapter of BoM’s Emmy-winning animated series, “Lost in Oz.” The Passport to Oz is an upcoming membership-based community-powered innovative experience centred around the age-old tradition of storytelling. Explaining the importance of this collaboration, Abram Makowka, an Executive Producer on the Passport to Oz project, said it will be “an easy entry point for kids, families, and Wizard of Oz fans to dive into a magical story world we’re building on a completely new medium, the blockchain.”

The creative energy behind the “Lost in Oz” animated series, broadcasting globally through well-known networks like Amazon Prime, Nickelodeon and Disney, the Bureau of Magic is known for its animated and live-action entertainment products, made for people belonging to every age group. The company’s renowned storytelling expertise has resulted in collaborations with some of the world’s most recognizable brands including Coca-Cola, Nike, Superman, and the NFL.

SIMBA Market will be instrumental in helping major brands to capitalise on the power of digital collectibles. With the implementation of SIMBA Chain’s NFT marketplace solution, the firm is helping numerous brands establish new revenue streams. While simplifying the development process for brands, its seamless UX and fiat purchasing features enable any user to engage with their favourite brands with digital collectibles, regardless of their understanding of blockchain technology.

Bureau of Magic and its expansion in the market thrive on consumer engagement. The studio has recognized the value of the future of Web 3.0 and positioned itself as an innovative powerhouse among its peers. Thanks to its ongoing collaboration with SIMBA Chain, BoM is setting new standards that will change the way creators and consumers interact.

Those interested in the Lost in Oz digital collectible series can visit www.passporttooz.com or www.simbamarket.com/lost-in-oz/ to register for updates and more information.

About SIMBA Chain

SIMBA Chain (short for Simple Blockchain Applications) has simplified blockchain app development by removing complexities involved and making the technology accessible by all, regardless of their blockchain know-how. The NFT marketplace, SIMBA Market, is designed for non-crypto and crypto enthusiasts alike, with simple UX, fiat purchasing and iconic brands across sports, entertainment and gaming. The platform auto-generates APIs that support both public and private blockchains and is designed for any developer to easily adopt through drag and drop smart-contract building. Incubated at the University of Notre Dame, SIMBA Chain allows customers to deploy blockchain applications without spending huge sums of time and resources on hiring consultants or tech experts. Using SIMBA Chain’s cloud-based platform, any developers, companies, universities, among others, can easily build Web 3.0 solutions.

About Bureau of Magic

The Bureau of Magic (BoM) creates and produces signature animated and live action entertainment for the whole family. The Bureau of Magic storytelling team has been trusted to tell stories for and about the Wizard of Oz, the NFL, Coca-Cola, Nike, and Superman. Their projects have been nominated for 15 Emmy® Awards, winning four, including Outstanding Children’s Animated Program and a nomination for Outstanding New Approaches to Drama Series.

BoM is currently developing series with Paramount TV Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studios, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way, Jimmy Fallon’s Electric Hot Dog and Patrick Somerville’s Tractor Beam. Mark Warshaw, Darin Mark, Abram Makowka, and Jared Mark are the co-creators, executive producers and writers of Lost in Oz and the co-founders of The Bureau of Magic. The Bureau of Magic is represented by CAA and Mark Muir at Greenberg Glusker.

Contacts

Simon Moser



simon@polygrowth.io