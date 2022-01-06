SIMBA Chain Secures Microsoft Licensing Veteran Joe Matz as Chief Operating Officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain—SIMBA Chain has announced that Joe Matz, a 25-year Microsoft veteran in global licensing and finance, has joined the company as its chief operating officer. Matz had consulted with the blockchain company for the last two-and-a-half years before accepting a full-time leadership role.

SIMBA Chain CEO Bryan Ritchie says Matz’ acceptance of the offer reflects the enthusiasm for SIMBA Chain among global technology insiders who have worked at the highest echelons of global business and carved the path of digital technology and its adoption. “Having worked with Joe in his advisory role, I developed a deep respect for his experience at Microsoft in creating and implementing global models to scale businesses, developing and executing global licensing and financing models, and building high performing teams. Joe also has deep insights into global companies’ current and future technology requirements. He is a tremendous asset to our team.”

Prior to leaving Microsoft in 2019, Matz served as corporate vice president for worldwide licensing. In this role, he addressed constraints to rapid cloud adoption, driving cloud licensing innovation ­and contributing significantly to Microsoft’s overall performance.

In his new role as SIMBA Chain’s chief operating officer, Matz is responsible for the company’s enterprise, government, and education operations in the United States and Europe. He will also lead business development for SIMBA Chain’s NFT marketplaces and other joint ventures.

Commenting on his new role, Matz says, “Seeing the great work and commercial traction happening at SIMBA Chain these last two years as an advisor, I jumped at the opportunity to engage through a full-time position. The company has done something truly remarkable in creating a platform that overrides the complexities of blockchain technology so it’s simple for users to deploy and reap the rewards of trustless Web3 applications.”

He added, “I also have a passion for building talented, highly motivated teams. Given SIMBA Chain’s momentum and commitment to accelerating growth and platform development, we will have no trouble attracting the best talent we need to make things happen.”

