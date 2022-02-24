Home Business Wire Silvergate Announces Participation at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference
LA JOLLA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SI), the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions to the digital currency industry, today announced that Chief Executive Officer Alan Lane and Chief Strategy Officer Ben Reynolds will participate in a fireside chat at the KBW Fintech Payments Conference at 10:15 a.m. ET on Thursday, March 3, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access a live webcast of the presentation by visiting the investor relations section of Silvergate’s website at ir.silvergate.com. An online replay will be available on the same website following the presentation.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future.

