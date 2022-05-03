SilkRoad Technology Retains Position as a Core Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR–SilkRoad Technology, a global software and services platform that helps organisations attract, retain and align people to their business, announced its recognition as a Core Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-GridTM for Talent Acquisition. SilkRoad’s position as a Core Leader is reflective of its track record for providing innovative enterprise solutions, customer advocacy and care to complex, global organisations.

The state of the global talent economy necessitates new, more robust approaches to talent acquisition. SilkRoad Technology’s talent acquisition solutions and services enable clients to intelligently source, attract, retain and align people to their business. SilkRoad is the inventor of and global leader in strategic onboarding for organisations of all sizes and complexities. Its solutions are securely and uniquely tailored to clients’ business needs to drive engagement across the employee lifecycle.

“We are proud to continue to be recognized by Fosway as a Core Leader in Talent Acquisition,” said Lilith Christiansen, Chief Experience Officer, SilkRoad Technology. “Given the heightened competition for talent, intelligently and intentionally sourcing, recruiting and onboarding talent has become top of mind for most organisations and their executives. That’s why we continually drive innovation in this area, creating experiences and solutions that meet the moment and building capabilities and strategies for the future of work.”

“As the recruitment market tightens, improving hiring outcomes becomes more critical than ever,” said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. “As a Core Leader on the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Talent Acquisition, SilkRoad Technology provides a strong suite of functional capability, which is helping organisations find, recruit and onboard candidates successfully.”

The Fosway 9-GridTM is a five-dimensional market analysis model that helps organisations understand the relative position of solutions and providers in the learning and talent systems market. It is based on Fosway Group’s independent research in the HR, talent and learning market throughout the past 25 years and draws on the insight and experience of its Corporate Research Network. The Corporate Research Network is a group of HR and learning professionals representing more than 250 of Europe’s leading companies. The 2022 Fosway 9-GridTM for Talent Acquisition is available here: https://www.fosway.com/9-grid/talent-acquisition/.

About Fosway

Fosway Group is Europe’s #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principle learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The 9-Grids™ help European buyers demystify supplier decisions for next-gen HR, Talent and Learning. Fosway Group has provided independent expert advice to corporate clients for 25 years. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group’s research and services.

About SilkRoad Technology

Since 2003, SilkRoad Technology’s software and services platform has helped our clients attract, retain and align people to their business. Our solutions start with Global Client Services to provide strategic HR and business expertise. SilkRoad then designs secure solutions tailored to your business requirements at scale for global companies. We deliver personalized experiences for employees to drive engagement across the employment lifecycle to enable measurable and improved business outcomes.

For more information, visit www.silkroadtechnology.com, follow @SilkRoadTweets on Twitter or call 866.329.3363 (U.S. toll-free) or +1.312.574.3700.

