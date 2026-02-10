Silicon Catalyst Showcases the Next Wave of Chiplet Startups at Chiplet Summit 2026

“Chiplets for Entrepreneurs – Making Money in the Chiplet Game”

Highlights Investment, Innovation, and Commercialization Pathways

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ChipletInnovation--Chiplet Summit, the industry’s largest chiplet event, today announced a joint initiative with Silicon Catalyst, the world’s leading accelerator for semiconductor startups. The collaboration features a keynote and a marquee panel session at Chiplet Summit 2026, February 17-19, at the Santa Clara Convention Center.

Silicon Catalyst COO Nick Kepler will deliver a special presentation, “Catalyzing Chiplet Startups,” on Wednesday, February 18, at 11:20 am. On Thursday, February 19, from 3:00-4:20 pm, Silicon Catalyst will host a session, “Chiplets for Entrepreneurs – Making Money in the Chiplet Game.” It will include presentations by several Silicon Catalyst portfolio companies, followed by a panel discussion that will add a venture capitalist’s perspective.

“Through our special presentation and panel, we’ll show what it takes to support semiconductor-hardware-based startups, including chiplet-based startups,” said Kepler. “We’re excited to work with Chiplet Summit to help founders turn cutting-edge ideas into successful companies.”

“Silicon Catalyst is a leading source of acceleration for highly technical startups, supporting them from incubation through to their full product and business development cycles,” said Chuck Sobey, General Chair, Chiplet Summit. “Their comprehensive ecosystem supports early-stage companies to build out their transformative innovations to achieve market success. Our Chiplet Summit is the ideal place for the industry to see those innovations come to life.”

Silicon Catalyst will also exhibit at Booth 406 on February 18-19. Attendees will be able to connect directly with its team and portfolio companies.

To discuss exhibiting at Chiplet Summit, contact David Blaza, Exhibit Sales Director, at David@ChipletSummit.com, or at 512-736-3171.

About Silicon Catalyst

“It’s about what’s next®” Silicon Catalyst is the only accelerator focused on the Global Semiconductor Industry including Chips, Chiplets, Materials, IP and Silicon fabrication-based Photonics, MEMS, Sensors, Life Science and Quantum. More than 1,500 startup companies worldwide have engaged with Silicon Catalyst, and the company has admitted over 150 exciting companies. With a world-class network of mentors to advise startups, Silicon Catalyst is helping new semiconductor companies address the challenges in moving from idea to realization. The accelerator supplies startups with access to design tools, silicon devices, networking, and a path to funding, banking and marketing acumen to successfully launch and grow their company’s novel technology.

About Chiplet Summit

Chiplet Summit, a product of Semper Technologies, is the industry’s largest chiplet event. It features the innovators and companies using chiplets in designs for processors, memories, communications chips, and AI devices. For more information, visit www.chipletsummit.com.

