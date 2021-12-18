Sila Honored With Five Comparably Awards in 2021

Sila Adds Two New Awards to 2021 Achievements: “Best Company Culture” and “Best CEO”

ALAMEDA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–This week, next-generation battery materials company Sila was honored with its fifth Comparably Award in 2021. Throughout the calendar year, Comparably, a platform that looks to make workplaces transparent and rewarding for both employees and employers, has placed Sila in five of their Top 50 “Best of” lists in the Small/Mid-Sized Companies category, including:

“At Sila, we are working to build a culture — that is owned by everyone — where diversity, inclusion, and collaboration underpin our common pursuit of excellence,” said Kate Martin, Sila VP, People & Culture. “We strive to ensure all Silazens’ voices are heard and respected as we tackle hard problems together, so it’s rewarding to see that our people are proud of what we have accomplished so far.”

Each Comparably award is based on anonymous and public employee rankings within a 12-month period. The rankings lists are separated into two categories: large companies with more than 500 employees, and small/mid-sized companies with less than 500 employees. The final lists are compiled from over 20 million rankings across 80,000 U.S. companies.

According to its company profile on the Comparably site, Sila received an A+ in culture score, receiving 4.7/5 stars in their employee ratings and reviews. The site also shows Sila CEO and Co-Founder Gene Berdichevsky secured a 91/100 rating, also based on employee reviews, which places him in the top 5% of 1,715 similar-sized companies on Comparably and in the top 5% of 410 nearby companies in San Francisco.

The Comparably Awards were developed to celebrate companies and leaders considered most outstanding in 16 different categories through feedback provided by employees, and differ from most other “best of” lists by segmenting ratings based on demographics to ensure many groups of employees are heard.

ABOUT SILA

Founded in 2011, Sila is a next-generation battery materials company accelerating energy transformation for a more sustainable future. Sila is industrializing breakthrough science— utilizing their advanced silicon anode materials— to catalyze a new energy storage era that propels radical product innovation and alleviates the world’s dependence on fossil fuels. Through deep technical ambition, persistence, and purpose, the Sila team is delivering innovative technology to market today, moving us one step closer to the electrification of everything. Major investors include 8VC, Bessemer Venture Partners, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Coatue, Daimler, In-Q-Tel, Matrix Partners, Sutter Hill Ventures, and funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. For more information, visit www.silanano.com.

ABOUT COMPARABLY

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 different workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at their experiences and allowing for comparison across gender, ethnicity, age, department, experience, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, including its annual Best Places to Work series.

Contacts

Emily Mann



SutherlandGold for Sila



916-990-7995 | sila@sutherlandgold.com