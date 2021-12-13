Signal Intent Selected for 2022 ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator

Program Drives Advancement of Community Bank Innovation for Fourth Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Signal Intent, a leader in financial guidance for the digital age, announced today its participation in the Independent Community Bankers of America’s (ICBA) fourth annual ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, in partnership with The Venture Center.

The ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program fosters fintech-community bank collaboration through a rigorous 16-week program featuring a four-week incubator and a 12-week accelerator. This year’s program will provide a hybrid of on-site and virtual collaboration opportunities.

“ICBA and The Venture Center are solving for community banks’ pain points and creating opportunities for innovation by hosting some of the most dynamic leaders in the banking space,” said Matthew Covi, CEO and co-founder of Signal Intent. “We are honored to be selected to participate in this year’s accelerator program.”

Trusted by financial institutions across the United States, Signal Intent is changing the way that banks, credit unions and mortgage lenders provide financial guidance to consumers. With the company’s award-winning digital tools, institutions can offer customers personalized, interactive content at scale while gathering gainful customer data, creating an increase in qualified conversions across digital channels.

“Signal Intent was chosen from hundreds of candidates for this year’s program based on the strength of its offering, the vision of its founders, and our shared goal to blend the best of technology with standout service for an unmatched customer experience,” ICBA Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. “Innovation is key across the financial services landscape, and forums like the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator help ensure community banks are well equipped to meet the 21st century needs of their diverse clientele—today, tomorrow and well into the future.”

“Partnering with ICBA to select and mentor relevant companies and to help enhance community bank innovation is an honor and a privilege,” Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center said. “For fintechs seeking meaningful relationships with community bank innovators, the fourth ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator provides a platform with abundant opportunity.”

To learn more about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator program visit icba.org/thinktech/accelerator.

About Signal Intent

New York-based Signal Intent is transforming the way financial institutions guide customers through their buying journey. Known for its next-generation calculators, Signal Intent delivers modern, digital tools that help banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders and insurance companies compete in today’s landscape. Winner of the FinovateSpring 2021 Best of Show, Signal Intent’s solutions are designed for the digital age – built to win more customers, capture better customer data and help move leads faster in the era of digital transformation. That’s why the company is trusted by over 50 of the top financial institutions nationwide, including Banks, Credit Unions, and Lenders. For more information, visit www.signalintent.com.

About ICBA

The Independent Community Bankers of America® creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.

With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5.8 trillion in assets, over $4.8 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.5 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at www.icba.org.​​​​​​​

About The Venture Center

The Venture Center’s immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-to-late stage companies and help validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity to connect with community bank executives, receive seed investment, and learn from a comprehensive curriculum aiding in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges. Learn more at www.venturecenter.co. Follow The Venture Center on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

