Business Wire

SIGNA Sports United to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on January 26, 2022

di Business Wire

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIGNA Sports United (“SSU” or the “Company”), the world’s leading sports e-commerce and technology platform, today announced that the company’s fourth quarter and year-end 2021 financial results will be released before the markets open on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. Management will host a call that day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing 1-855-979-6654 (in the United States) or +44 20 3936 2999 (outside of the United States), along with access code 690353. The conference call will be simulcast and archived on our website at https://investor.signa-sportsunited.com/.

About SIGNA Sports United

Inspiring performance. United by passion. SSU is a group of specialist sports webshops powered by our leading sports commerce and technology platform. Our specialist strategy allows us to uniquely spotlight the best of our 1000+ brand partners across the bike, tennis, outdoor and teamsports categories. Together we serve our 7M+ active customers by uniting the world’s sports data pools, digital talent and passion for active living. For further information, please visit: www.signa-sportsunited.com.

Contacts

Investors
Matt Chesler, CFA

Allison + Partners

matt.chesler@allisonpr.com
+1 646 809 2183

Press
Erin Classen

Allison + Partners

erin.classen@allisonpr.com
+1 202 756 7246

