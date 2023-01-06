Sigma7 Appoints U.S. 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Martin Dempsey to Its Advisory Board, Chaired by Brigadier General (retired) Tom Cosentino, and Joined by Former Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy, Dr. Nadia Schadlow

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma7, a rapidly scaling risk information and services company, has announced the appointment of Martin Dempsey, retired Army General and the 18th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Tom Cosentino, retired Brigadier General, and Dr. Nadia Schadlow, former Deputy National Security Advisor, as members of its Advisory Board. Brigadier General (ret.) Cosentino will also serve as Chairman of the Sigma7 Advisory Board.





Since its founding in May 2022, Sigma7 has acquired six industry leading companies, quickly establishing itself as the largest independent risk services provider in the world. By forming an Advisory Board of respected, world-class leaders from military, national security and industry backgrounds, the company expands its ability to help the world’s most critical organizations assess, mitigate and respond to risk.

“ Our ability to attract such an accomplished group of luminaries to Sigma7’s Advisory Board shows that our proposition is resonating throughout the industry. We are incredibly honored to welcome this eminent group of experts to the company. We know that they will be key in helping our clients navigate the complex world they operate in, and helping Sigma7 shape the future of risk,” said Andrew Hersh, CEO of Sigma7.

Sigma7 will be making further Advisory Board appointments in coming weeks.

General (ret.) Martin Dempsey

General (ret.) Dempsey said, “ The risks and threats faced by organizations are clearly intertwined across risk domains. Yet businesses and governments continue to operate as though information and solutions can remain siloed from each other. Sigma7 is well positioned to challenge the silos and to provide meaningful advantages to organizations seeking to better understand both risks and opportunities.”

General (ret.) Martin Dempsey, named one of TIME magazine’s most influential people, retired in October 2015 after 41 years of military service. He now teaches leadership and public policy as an Executive-in-Residence at Duke University, and he is the Chairman of USA Basketball. Joining Sigma7’s Advisory Board represents his first corporate appointment. General (ret.) Dempsey is also co-author of the bestselling leadership book Radical Inclusion: What the Post-9/11 World Should Have Taught Us About Leadership and author of the new book: No Time For Spectators: The Lessons That Mattered Most From West Point To The West Wing.

Brigadier General (ret.) Tom Cosentino

Brigadier General (ret.) Cosentino said, “ I’ve known and worked with Sigma7 CEO Andrew Hersh for many years and have been close to Sigma7 from its inception. I believe in the company’s mission and am proud to Chair its Advisory Board.”

Brigadier General (ret.) Tom Cosentino is a retired U.S. Army General Officer and serves as the Chief Operating Officer for Business Executives for National Security. He has served as a strategic advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, the Secretary of Defense, and the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy. As its 28th Commandant, Cosentino led the National War College, the premier institution for the education of strategic leaders for the United States Military, other Government departments and 29 allied nations. In addition to serving as Chairman of Sigma7’s Advisory Board, he also serves as President of a private strategy consulting corporation and as a member of the Advisory Boards for Baker Street Scientific, World Fuel Services, Zeva Holdings/NextGenID, American Battery Factory, and MEMRI.

Dr. Nadia Schadlow

Dr. Schadlow said, “ I’ve had the pleasure to know and work with Sigma7’s Chairman, Chuck Bralver, over the years, as well as several members of the company’s Advisory Board. I believe the company is well-positioned to improve how organizations manage complex risk, across risk domains, and around the globe.”

Dr. Schadlow is the former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy under H.R. McMaster, and primary author of the U.S. national security strategy under Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis. Dr. Schadlow is a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute and a full member of the Council on Foreign Relations.

About Sigma7

Sigma7 is a market leading risk information and services platform that is unconflicted, comprehensive, and focused on measurable business outcomes. We work globally across risk domains, apply modern technologies and integrate the services of respected specialist brands in risk information and services. Sigma7’s foundational businesses include Paragon Risk Engineering, RWH Myers, Risk & Strategic Management, Intelligence Fusion and Alaco. Our client base includes over 500 of the world’s most prominent and complex organizations. Sigma7 operates out of 10 country bases on five continents. More information is available at s7risk.com.

