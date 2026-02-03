Sigma Expands into APJ, Appoints New Leadership to Drive Growth and Innovation

Bede Hackney joins as Vice President for Asia Pacific and Japan; company opens APJ headquarters in Sydney

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma, a leader in AI applications for business, today announced its expansion into Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) with the opening of its APJ headquarters in Sydney, Australia, and the appointment of Bede Hackney as Vice President for the region. This continued international expansion follows a year of strong growth, including recent office expansions in New York and London, where the company scaled its headcount more than 30x in just 2.5 years.

Based in Sydney, Hackney will spearhead the next chapter of growth for Sigma and drive adoption of the AI apps and analytics platform in APJ. With more than 25 years of experience working with high-growth companies such as Databricks, Zoom, and Tenable, and deep experience in data, AI, and security technologies, Hackney will focus on building high-performing teams and driving customer success.

“APJ represents a significant growth opportunity as more organizations prepare for an AI-driven future,” said Mike Palmer, CEO of Sigma. “With early customer traction in the region, now is the right time to invest in dedicated leadership. As our new VP of APJ, Bede will play a critical role in expanding our presence, building local relationships, and helping teams operationalize AI in a meaningful way.”

Most recently serving as Head of Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) at Zoom, Hackney has consistently built and executed go-to-market strategies that drive growth in complex, competitive environments. Before joining Zoom, Hackney was Regional Vice President, ANZ, for Databricks, where he was instrumental in expanding the company’s presence in the region. He has previously held senior leadership positions with technology companies, including Tenable, Nimble Storage, VMWare, and Citrix.

“Sigma is redefining how organizations access and act on data, and I’m excited to bring that mission more broadly to APJ,” said Bede Hackney, Vice President of APJ at Sigma. “As enterprises look to operationalize analytics and AI at scale, Sigma’s combination of governed, cloud-native analytics and the flexibility business teams need creates a powerful opportunity in the region. I’m looking forward to building strong local partnerships and helping customers build and iterate on AI applications without technical complexity, unify external systems through a single interface, and deploy analytics globally with confidence.”

For more information on how Sigma unites teams, data, and work for instant insights and innovation, visit: https://www.sigmacomputing.com/.

About Sigma

Sigma is built to transform your cloud data warehouse into a dynamic, governed UI for data and AI. By combining real-time queries, AI-driven analysis, and no-code workflows, Sigma bridges the gap between insights and outcomes. IT retains visibility and control; business teams gain speed and flexibility; leaders see consolidated metrics that unlock new growth. From dashboards to AI apps, Sigma powers a continuous cycle of collaboration, efficiency, and innovation. To learn more about how Sigma can accelerate insights, improve performance, and drive innovation by seamlessly integrating AI, apps, and analytics, visit Sigma.

press@sigmacomputing.com