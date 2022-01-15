Sigma Defense Unveils New Brand Identity with Redesigned Logo and Website

Company Well Positioned for Growth with Evolution of Service Offerings

PERRY, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sigma Defense Systems LLC, a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense, today launched a new corporate brand identity, including a redesigned logo and website. The changes reflect the growth of the company and the evolution of its service offerings.

“ As we head into 2022, Sigma Defense is positioned for growth and we want our brand to reflect our spirit of innovation while acknowledging our 15-year history of success,” said Matt Jones, CEO of Sigma Defense. “ Our new brand identity and website represent our progress as a company and where we are headed in terms of the technology and capabilities we can provide our customers.”

Designed with a bold, modern look, the new logo captures the Greek letter “sigma,” which represents the concept of “the sum of the parts.” This symbolizes the interconnection between Sigma Defense, technology and customers achieving greater outcomes together. The new brand is designed to flow seamlessly between digital and physical properties and evokes a feeling of motion and connection, signifying making progress together.

The newly redesigned website features easy-to-navigate pages and updated clear, crisp messaging supplemented with visual elements representing Sigma Defense’s core customers: the men and women of the United States military. The site better highlights the full suite of tactical communications and software solutions for C5ISR, JADC2, SATCOM and DevSecOps and the provides greater insight into the unique company culture.

“ Working with Sigma Defense to refresh their brand identity and create a new website was particularly rewarding,” said Michael Quint, Managing Partner, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Bluetext, which created the new brand identity. “ The company has a great story and is growing rapidly, and we were able to bring a new look to help more clearly convey the scope of solutions they offer and the capabilities they can deliver.”

About Sigma Defense

Sigma Defense Systems LLC is a leading technology company serving the Department of Defense (DoD) providing systems and services for Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance since 2006. The company’s software-focused approach to tactical communications accelerates information collection and sharing for faster decision making and better mission outcomes. Customers turn to Sigma Defense for engineering, program management, and data logistics services for technical solutions that encompass ground, air, and space-based systems and sensors and network and satellite communications. Sigma is headquartered in Perry, GA with satellite offices both CONUS and OCONUS. Visit sigmadefense.com and follow Sigma Defense on LinkedIn for news and updates.

Contacts

Media Contact:



Scott Aukema



Vice President of Marketing & Communications



scott.aukema@sigdef.com

+1 703.850.4825