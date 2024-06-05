Sigma Announces Two Snowflake Native Apps on Snowflake Marketplace to Offer a New, More Deeply Integrated Product for Joint Sigma and Snowflake Customers

Sigma launched the Sigma Data Path Snowflake Native App allowing joint customers to take all the data and activity from their Snowflake instance and build customizable reporting tools more easily

The company also launched a second app, the Python in Sigma Snowflake Native App, that allows for the development and execution of Python directly in Sigma workbooks

Sigma, the only cloud analytics solution with a spreadsheet-like interface enabling anyone to explore data at cloud scale and speed, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Data Cloud Summit 2024, that it has launched two new Snowflake Native Apps— the Sigma Data Path Snowflake Native App and the Python in Sigma Snowflake Native App. The Sigma Data Path Snowflake Native App is a connection source in Sigma and can host many of the core microservices that make up Sigma (data path) in Snowpark Container Services. With the Python in Sigma Snowflake Native App, Python users can produce dynamic applications for the business that they can access, engage with, and iterate on.





Sigma Introduces its Data Path Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace

The Sigma Data Path Snowflake Native App offers Sigma and Snowflake customers a simpler way to develop customizable reports and applications. With this app, all customer data stays within the customer’s Snowflake instance, using the security and compliance measures already in place. With the Sigma Data Path Native App, customers can run Sigma as a single tenant service to explore, analyze, and report on large live datasets directly within their Snowflake accounts.

“With the Snowflake Native App Framework and its new support for Snowpark Container Services, partners like Sigma can bring their complex applications directly to customers, running directly on their secure and governed data inside Snowflake,” said Unmesh Jagtap, Product Manager Lead for Snowflake Native Apps, Snowflake. “For Sigma, this means added deployment options to deliver their unique functionality that empowers business teams to explore live data independently.”

Sigma Announces the Python in Sigma Snowflake Native App

The Python in Sigma Snowflake Native App offers a groundbreaking approach to enable teams to collaborate across their data stack. This app enables Python users to create dynamic applications in a notebook-style interface that the entire business can access, engage with, and iterate natively, all within Snowflake. With Python integrated directly into Sigma workbooks, joint customers can effortlessly switch between spreadsheets, SQL, natural language and Python, all underpinned by AI, allowing every team member to contribute in real time using their preferred method.

“The Python in Sigma Snowflake Native App further extends Sigma’s commitment to making data available to everyone, everywhere,” said Mike Palmer, Sigma CEO. “Snowflake and Sigma share a mission to extend self service access to users of all roles and skill levels, and collaborating with Snowflake to launch these two Native Apps in Snowflake Marketplace was the natural next step.”

With the Snowflake Native App Framework and Snowpark Container Services (currently in public preview), developers can create advanced applications that run on various hardware configurations, including GPUs. These applications can be distributed and sold on the Snowflake Marketplace and deployed directly within customer Snowflake accounts, all without moving any data. For more information about the Sigma Data Path Snowflake Native App and the Python in Sigma Snowflake Native App, click here.

