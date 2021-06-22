SightCall Accelerates Growth in Australia-New Zealand, Opens New Office

Visual assistance leader’s expanded presence supports growing client interest in Asia-Pacific

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#augmentedreality–SightCall, a global leader of augmented reality (AR)-powered visual assistance, today announced an expansion of its worldwide footprint through the opening of a new office in Australia. Leveraging existing service and sales operations in APAC, it will provide a new local point of contact for customers in Australia and New Zealand.

“Extending our presence in Australia and New Zealand was a logical step forward for SightCall, as we continue to gain momentum in the region,” said Alex Leroux, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. “Many of our global customers already use SightCall’s live visual assistance platform with great success in Australia and New Zealand, improving customer and field service operations, and reducing costs. In addition to providing them with closer support on the ground, our local office will also allow us to focus our growth efforts on local enterprise customers, IT and technology partners.”

SightCall is a leading visual support tool that digitally mobilizes an enterprise’s workforce, guiding customers and technicians through remote issue resolution. Driven by AR and artificial intelligence (AI)-technologies, it augments technician field service and customer service workflow by enabling remote experts to provide real-time guidance. Users benefit from a native cloud service with platform nodes spanning five continents, resulting in accessibility nearly anywhere in the world with reliable HD picture and video, and over a dozen pre-built CRM integrations. SightCall clients have cut resolution times by an average of 69% and increased first-time fix rates by as much as 81%.

Brendan Smith, CEO at WBP, was among the early adopters who embraced SightCall’s ability to easily and quickly be embedded into the firm’s existing IT infrastructure. This made it an attractive solution for the long-term, as opposed to standard video conferencing which would have been a short-term fix.

“WBP understood the value of the SightCall offering from the outset,” said Smith. “The ability to be live within two weeks of making the decision meant that we were first to the market with a virtual valuation. We welcome the news that SightCall is expanding into Australia and New Zealand and look forward to continuing our relationship.”

Incorporated as SightCall Australasia Pty Ltd, the new office’s operations and growth strategy will be led by George Chondros, Senior Director at SightCall for Australia-New Zealand, and an industry veteran with more than two decades of experience in customer and field services. A graduate of Swinburne University of Technology in Melbourne, Chondros brings with him more than 10 years in leadership roles at ClickSoftware, now a Salesforce subsidiary. As its senior director for ANZ, he directly helped C-suite executives at client companies increase efficiency and productivity, improve workforce management, and optimize service chains.

“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead the continued growth of SightCall in this region, offering customers a more centralized point of contact,” Chondros said. “We are ready to replicate the global success SightCall has had in such industries as insurance, manufacturing, telecom and healthcare, here in Australia and New Zealand. As our solution, partnerships and integrations continuously evolve and grow, our team looks forward to reaching new businesses and industries to drive positive change on their behalf.”

