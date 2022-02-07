SiFive Partners with Intel to Spark Innovation in High-Performance RISC-V Platforms

Intel Innovation Fund Combines with SiFive RISC-V Leadership, IP, and Experience to Enable Custom SoC Design

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NoLimits—SiFive, Inc., the founder and leader of RISC-V computing, today announced the company will support Intel Foundry Services (IFS) innovation fund’s goal to build innovative new RISC-V computing platforms optimized for Intel process technology. The $1B Intel fund will support the creation of disruptive technologies to address modern computing challenges, with the Intel-SiFive collaboration aiming to extend the RISC-V ecosystem. Compute blocks in future silicon chips, optimized for specific classes of workloads, require a vibrant market of semiconductor IP that is further enabled by SiFive’s leading RISC-V processor IP optimized and available to customers of IFS. The open nature of the RISC-V instruction set architecture creates freedom to innovate, with specifications and extensions developed by expert contributors from leaders in the semiconductor industry, research institutions, and academia.

SiFive has partnered with IFS to develop a RISC-V development platform, codenamed “Horse Creek,” featuring a multi-core SiFive Performance™ P550 processor, and implemented on the Intel 4 technology platform, on track for availability in 2022. The “Horse Creek” SoC will enable a new generation of RISC-V developer boards, continuing the tradition of SiFive HiFive boards that have helped drive the growth of the RISC-V ecosystem. To be informed of updates on the “Horse Creek” RISC-V developer board, please register here.

“Intel is making a substantial investment in the U.S. and Europe to create a world-class foundry business to serve the growing demand for semiconductors. We are pleased to work with Intel to significantly grow the RISC-V ecosystem based on SiFive platforms,” said Rohit Kumar, SVP Engineering, SiFive. “The unlimited potential of RISC-V is at the heart of SiFive’s leading portfolio of processor IP and will enable IFS Customers to build advanced designs using Intel technology.”

“The IFS innovation fund will help IFS customers develop modular technology including SiFive RISC-V processor IP optimized for the latest Intel process technology,” said Bob Brennan, VP and general manager, Customer Solutions Engineering, Intel Foundry Services. “We are looking forward to a multi-year coordinated effort with SiFive to continue to build out the RISC-V ecosystem by combining Intel open-source software expertise and resources with SiFive’s RISC-V expertise and IP.”

SiFive is also a proud member of the newly launch IFS ecosystem alliance, IFS Accelerator. SiFive will enable IFS customers to create computing platforms featuring RISC-V, optimized for their market applications. Intel’s broad portfolio of IP compliments the SiFive portfolio of performance-driven processor IP such as the SiFive Intelligence™ and SiFive Performance families of processor IP. Recently, SiFive introduced the SiFive Performance P650 processor, the fastest commercially available RISC-V CPU, intended for performance-driven markets including automotive, client computing, data center, mobile, and other applications. For more information on SiFive and IFS Accelerator – IP Alliance, please read our blog here.

SiFive continues to grow to meet the requirements of our customers and their roadmaps, and is looking for talented individuals to work alongside the inventors of RISC-V to help accelerate our roadmap of advanced high-performance processor IP. For more information, please visit sifive.com/careers.

