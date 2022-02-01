Sierra Wireless to Report Fourth Quarter 2021 Results on February 22

VANCOUVER, British Columbia–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW) will release financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021, on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Phil Brace, President and CEO, and Sam Cochrane, CFO, will host a conference call and webcast with analysts and investors to review the results at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day.

Conference call

To participate in this conference call, please dial the following number approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time:

Toll-free (Canada and US): 1-877-201-0168



Alternate number: 1-647-788-4901



Conference ID: 5297312

Webcast

A webcast will also be available in conjunction with the conference call. To access the webcast, please visit: https://onlinexperiences.com/scripts/Server.nxp?LASCmd=AI:4;F:QS!10100&ShowUUID=45575B96-842A-410A-A47E-5E2F910B1B5D.

For those unable to listen live, the webcast will be available at the above link following the call.

About Sierra Wireless

Forward Looking Statements

