Sierra Space Announces National Security Advisory Group

LOUISVILLE, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the formation of a National Security Advisory Group.





The council will conduct independent assessments of existing and emerging threats, monitor technology trends and advise on potential national security solutions. Its goals are to ensure the safety and security of the commercial space infrastructure, preserve the freedom of space and protect the United States’ ability to operate effectively in space.

“As we develop a robust and vibrant commercial space economy where thousands of people are living and working in space, we must ensure its freedom, safety and security,” said Sierra Space CEO Tom Vice. “Utilizing the deep expertise of our advisory group, we will better understand the challenges – including debris – and invent and deploy solutions that affordably and effectively neutralize these challenges.”

Sierra Space’s National Security Advisory Group is chaired by Honorable James F. Geurts, who performed the duties of Under Secretary of the U.S. Navy, Chief Operating Officer of the U.S. Navy and Chief Management Officer of the U.S. Navy, prior to his retirement in 2021. He previously served as the Service Acquisition Executive for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Special Operations Command.

Other members of the advisory group include:

General (ret) William M. Fraser III, a retired U.S. Air Force officer who served as Commander, U.S. Transportation Command, Commander of Air Combat Command and as 34th Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force.

Honorable Lori B. Garver, former Deputy Administrator of NASA from 2009-2013. Garver previously worked at NASA from 1996-2001 as special assistant to the NASA administrator and senior policy analyst, and then as the Associate Administrator, both for the Office of Policy and Plans.

Honorable Susan M. Gordon, the former Principal Deputy Director of National Intelligence, the nation’s senior-most career intelligence officer, from 2017 to 2019. Gordon previously served as the Deputy Director of the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency from 2015 to 2017, following a career at the CIA.

Mr. David E. Hamilton, Jr., the former Director of the U.S. Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office, where he was responsible for delivering the Air Force’s most sensitive capabilities at speed using innovative technologies and operating concepts.

General (ret) Paul J. Selva, a retired Air Force officer who served as the 10th Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from 2015-2019, the nation’s second highest-ranking military officer as well as the Commander, U.S. Transportation Command and Air Mobility Command.

Honorable William M. Thornberry, who represented the Texas 13th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1995-2021, serving as chairman of the Armed Services Committee from 2015-2019. Thornberry also previously served on the U.S. House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for more than a decade.

General (ret) Stephen W. Wilson, a retired Air Force Officer who served as the 39th Vice Chief of Staff of the U.S. Air Force, Deputy Commander for U.S. Strategic Command and Commander of Air Force Global Strike Command.

Each member of the group will utilize their experience and perspective on today’s defense, intelligence and homeland security challenges to help Sierra Space continue to meet the evolving and complex needs of the United States and its impacts on the commercial space industry. The advisors will meet regularly, working in tandem with Sierra Space’s executive leadership team.

“Sierra Space has an important and bold mission to open affordable access to space for all in this next great period of human innovation that we call the Orbital Age,” added Vice. “We are building the future of space to benefit life on Earth, and the construction of this advisory group brings together a wide array of incredible expertise and hugely experienced voices. Collectively, the team will not only serve our Board and Sierra Space, but will also ensure that the United States is properly prepared through the advanced and ready technologies and projects that Sierra Space maintains to face the ever-changing technological landscape of space.”

“I’m honored to bring together this group of national security experts to enable the future space economy,” commented Honorable James F. Geurts. “Forming this National Security Advisory Group is the logical next step for Sierra Space, as it brings together the most innovative and pioneering minds in the industry to help ensure the safety and security of space.”

