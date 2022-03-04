Siemens Investing $54M in Its U.S. Manufacturing Footprint to Support National Infrastructure Projects

Siemens to invest in existing and new sites in Texas and California that develop electrical equipment for critical infrastructure systems including EV charging, data centers, and industrial installations

Investment advances company’s commitment to support the next generation of American infrastructure

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Siemens joins President Biden at the White House to announce it will invest $54 million across key U.S. manufacturing facilities that serve critical infrastructure markets. The company, already a leader in power infrastructure development and deployment, is investing in its existing electrical infrastructure manufacturing hub in Grand Prairie, Texas (IBEW Local 220), and a greenfield manufacturing site for electrical infrastructure and make-ready EV charging equipment in Pomona, California (IBEW local 1710). The investment also encompasses a soon-to-be chosen manufacturing location for EV charging equipment, spurring domestic manufacturing of Level 2 charging. This footprint expansion translates to nearly 300 new jobs with more to come across the company’s regional supply chains.

“This commitment from Siemens proves the ripple effect that infrastructure investment can have to support well-paying, high-skilled jobs for workers not just in one city or state, but in communities across America,” said Barbara Humpton, CEO of Siemens USA. “We continue to be encouraged by the momentum we see to not only prioritize our nation’s infrastructure, but to usher in a new era of American manufacturing and technology leadership that will shape our country’s future.”

“The foundation has been set to jumpstart rapid progress to improve the vital infrastructure systems that power our way of life, and our investment is proof that Siemens is ready to put this progress into action,” said Ruth Gratzke, president of Siemens Smart Infrastructure in the U.S. “Siemens has been supporting American infrastructure for more than 160 years, and we’re now bringing the real and virtual worlds together to move our nation’s infrastructure systems further into the 21st century, ensuring that infrastructure is not only resilient, but intelligent, sustainable and equitable.”

The manufacturing investments include:

Grand Prairie, Texas: Expanding Manufacturing Footprint for Low Voltage Operations

After experiencing continued demand for its products in key critical infrastructure markets like data centers, EVs, and semiconductor manufacturing, Siemens is investing over $10 million to expand its existing Smart Infrastructure manufacturing hub in Grand Prairie, TX. The expansion will include a 25,000 square foot addition, featuring a new electric-powered paint line which will help the facility reduce its carbon footprint by 90%. The over 500-person plant, which underwent a previous expansion in 2017, manufactures circuit breakers and equipment that supports essential power infrastructure in some of the country’s most critical installations including data centers, industrial sites, and healthcare facilities.

Pomona, California: A New Greenfield Low Voltage Manufacturing Facility for EV Make-Ready Equipment

Siemens is investing over $40 million to build a greenfield manufacturing site to replace a legacy facility in Pomona, CA. The manufacturing location will produce vital low voltage electrical equipment for industrial and commercial installations in addition to “make-ready” power distribution equipment to serve the expanding EV market.

Coming Soon: New EV Charging Manufacturing Hub to Support Rapid Market Growth

Siemens will help deliver on its goal to build more than 1 million EV chargers for the U.S. over the next four years by selecting a new manufacturing site for its Made in America VersiCharge Level 2 AC series product line and additional advanced eMobility solutions. The new facility will be the company’s third U.S. eMobility hub and is projected to support over 100 new jobs across the manufacturing site and regional supply chain. Siemens plans to identify a location this later this spring and bring the facility online shortly after.

In addition to the investments announced today, Siemens has continued to grow its Smart Infrastructure footprint in the U.S. to meet the need for advanced infrastructure systems.

Spartanburg, South Carolina: Recently Expanded to Meet Growing Demand for Critical Infrastructure

The Siemens Spartanburg, South Carolina manufacturing facility completed a three-year expansion last May, adding more than 180 new positions and 52,000 square feet to one of the company’s key manufacturing hubs. An integral facility for the company’s Smart Infrastructure operations in the U.S., the 530-employee plant saw a need to expand its footprint due to an increase in demand from infrastructure customers across the construction, industrial and data center markets. The facility, in operation for more than 50 years, produces busway products, lighting panels and power distribution switchboards for commercial buildings and critical electrical infrastructure for applications ranging from electric vehicle manufacturing to data centers for major cloud service providers.

Wendell, North Carolina: Manufacturing Fleet EV Charging Infrastructure with a Focus on Apprenticeships and Workforce Development

Siemens eMobility’s existing EV charging manufacturing plant in Wendell, North Carolina has steadily grown to keep up with demand and manufactures industry-leading EV chargers that power clean bus fleets in cities like Raleigh, NC. To fill these high demand jobs, Siemens created a state-approved apprenticeship program at its Wendell hub in partnership with Wake Technical Community College (WTCC).

Broken Arrow, Oklahoma & Hingham, Massachusetts: Manufacturing Critical Low and Medium Voltage Equipment

These Russelectric®, a Siemens Business, facilities manufacture low and medium voltage power equipment for sites including hospitals, data centers, and other mission critical facilities. Both manufacturing locations are adding to their employee bases to respond to growing demand for critical power infrastructure.

Siemens USA has been a national asset moving America forward for more than 160 years, investing $40 billion in the United States over the past two decades. The technology company supports the industries and creates the infrastructure forming the backbone of America’s economy. With customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico, working with more than 100 U.S. cities, Siemens USA’s 40,000 employees transform the everyday – creating more agile and productive factories, more intelligent and resilient buildings and power systems, and more reliable and sustainable transportation. The company’s network of 26 manufacturing sites supports customers across healthcare, transportation, industry and infrastructure, including a recent $32 million investment in its Healthineers diagnostics manufacturing facility in Newark, Delaware and the company’s strong footprint in Sacramento, California with its over 2,000 person Siemens Mobility rail manufacturing hub.

To learn more about Siemens in the U.S., please visit www.siemens.com/us.

Follow us on Twitter at: www.twitter.com/siemensUSA and www.twitter.com/SiemensInfraUSA

Siemens Smart Infrastructure (SI) is shaping the market for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure for today and the future. It addresses the pressing challenges of urbanization and climate change by connecting energy systems, buildings and industries. SI provides customers with a comprehensive end-to-end portfolio from a single source – with products, systems, solutions and services from the point of power generation all the way to consumption. With an increasingly digitalized ecosystem, it helps customers thrive and communities progress while contributing toward protecting the planet. SI creates environments that care. With around 70,000 employees worldwide, Siemens Smart Infrastructure has its global headquarters in Zug, Switzerland, and its U.S. corporate headquarters in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, USA.

Siemens Corporation is a U.S. subsidiary of Siemens AG, a global technology powerhouse that has stood for engineering excellence, innovation, quality, reliability and internationality for more than 170 years. Active around the world, the company focuses on intelligent infrastructure for buildings and distributed energy systems and on automation and digitalization in the process and manufacturing industries. Siemens brings together the digital and physical worlds to benefit customers and society. Through Mobility, a leading supplier of intelligent mobility solutions for rail and road transport, Siemens is helping to shape the world market for passenger and freight services. Via its majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, Siemens is also a world-leading supplier of medical technology and digital health services. In addition, Siemens holds a minority stake in Siemens Energy, a global leader in the transmission and generation of electrical power that has been listed on the stock exchange since September 28, 2020. In fiscal 2020, Siemens Group USA generated revenue of $17 billion and employs approximately 40,000 people serving customers in all 50 states and Puerto Rico.

Contacts

For journalists

Annie Satow



Phone: 202-316-0219 Email: annie.seiple@siemens.com