Siemens boosting U.S. investments by more than $10 billion for American manufacturing jobs, software and AI infrastructure

With recent investments, Siemens surpasses $100 billion in total U.S. investment over the past 20 years

New and expanded factories in Texas and California expected to create over 900 skilled manufacturing jobs

More than doubling production capacity of electric equipment to power critical American infrastructure such as AI data centers

Biggest-ever investment in industrial software and AI with planned acquisition of Altair Engineering

FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Siemens is ramping up investments in the U.S. to support and benefit from America’s industrial tech growth. “The industrial tech sector is the basis to boost manufacturing in America and there’s no company more prepared than Siemens to make this future a reality for customers from small and medium sized enterprises to industrial giants,” said Roland Busch, President and CEO of Siemens AG.

The U.S. is already the largest market for the company, relying on American talent and American supply chains. The recent investments in the company’s U.S. manufacturing footprint and the planned acquisition of Altair, a Michigan-based software company, amount to more than $10 billion.

This week, Siemens is unveiling two state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities for electrical products in Fort Worth, Texas, and Pomona, California. The $285 million investment is expected to create over 900 skilled manufacturing jobs. The equipment produced will support critical sectors such as the commercial, industrial and construction markets while powering AI data centers all over the country to support America’s leadership in the industrial AI revolution. With that Siemens is more than doubling its production capacity of electric equipment to power critical American infrastructure such as AI data centers.

Smarter software to help design America’s manufacturing renaissance

In October 2024, Siemens signed an agreement to acquire Altair.

The combination with existing software from Siemens will create the world's most complete AI-powered design and simulation portfolio. This will allow users in America and all around the world to design and manufacture more complex and smarter products faster – by simulating in the digital world, first. They could for example do a virtual crash-test for a new car design; or calculate in advance how a cell phone reacts to drops and thus develop the design optimally, before they build it in the real world. Powerful AI tools help along the way.

“We believe in the innovation and strength of America’s industry. That’s why Siemens has invested over $90 billion in the country in the last 20 years. This year’s investment will bring this number to over $100 billion. We are bringing more jobs, more technology and a boost to America’s AI capabilities,” said Roland Busch.

Siemens employs more than 45,000 people in the U.S. and is partnering with about 12,000 suppliers nationwide.

Siemens AG (Berlin and Munich) is a leading technology company focused on industry, infrastructure, mobility, and healthcare. The company’s purpose is to create technology to transform the everyday, for everyone. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers customers to accelerate their digital and sustainability transformations, making factories more efficient, cities more livable, and transportation more sustainable. Siemens also owns a majority stake in the publicly listed company Siemens Healthineers, a leading global medical technology provider pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably.

In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, the Siemens Group generated revenue of €75.9 billion and net income of €9.0 billion. As of September 30, 2024, the company employed around 312,000 people worldwide on the basis of continuing operations. Further information is available on the Internet at www.siemens.com.

