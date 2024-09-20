Siebel Scholars Foundation Announces Class of 2025

World’s Brightest Business, Computer Science and Bioengineering Students Join Distinguished Leaders, Growing Scholars Community to over 1,900





REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Siebel Scholars Foundation today announced the recipients of the 2025 Siebel Scholars award. Now in its 24th year, the Siebel Scholars program annually recognizes nearly 80 exceptional students from the world’s leading graduate schools of business, computer science, and bioengineering.

The 78 distinguished students of the Class of 2025 join past Siebel Scholars classes to form an unmatched professional and personal network of more than 1,900 scholars, researchers, and entrepreneurs. Through the program, this formidable group brings together diverse perspectives from business, science, and engineering to influence the technologies, policies, and economic and social decisions that shape the future.

“ Every year, the Siebel Scholars continue to impress me with their commitment to academics and influencing future society. This year’s class is exceptional, and once again represents the best and brightest minds from around the globe who are advancing innovations in healthcare, artificial intelligence, financial services, and more,” said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman of the Siebel Scholars Foundation. “ It is my distinct pleasure to welcome these students into this ever-growing, lifelong community, and I personally look forward to seeing their impact and contributions unfold.”

Founded in 2000 by the Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, the Siebel Scholars program awards grants to 16 universities in the United States, China, France, Italy and Japan. Following a competitive review process by the deans of their respective schools on the basis of outstanding academic achievement and demonstrated leadership, the top graduate students from 27 partner programs are selected each year as Siebel Scholars and receive a $35,000 award for their final year of studies. On average, Siebel Scholars rank in the top five percent of their class, many within the top one percent.

This year’s honorees are:

Graduate Schools of Bioengineering

Johns Hopkins University, Whiting School of Engineering and School of Medicine:



Jieneng Chen, Anastasia S. Georgiou, Benjamin D. Killeen, Denis Routkevitch, Fangchi Shao

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, School of Engineering:



Elizabeth Choe, David Kastner, Owen Leddy, Felicia Rodriguez, Anna Romanov

Stanford University, School of Engineering and School of Medicine:



Chew Chai, Andy YiHsuan Chen, Taylor H. Nguyen, Andrew Sho Perley, Netra Unni Rajesh

University of California, Berkeley, College of Engineering:



Claire Hilburger, Eric Markley, Sakshi Shah

University of California, San Diego, Institute of Engineering in Medicine and Jacobs School of Engineering:



Wade Johnson, Nishta Krishnan, Zhengxing Li, Ali Sarikhani, Helyaneh Ziaei Jam

Graduate Schools of Business

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Sloan School of Management:



Nick Anderson, Leah Null Budson, Britney Cheng, Rachael Knapp, Abhi Parikh

Stanford University, Graduate School of Business:



Helen Berhanu, Isabella Haegg, Michael Liu, Ian McRae, Philipp Schellhaas

University of Chicago Booth School of Business:



Yigit Akdemir, Yana Kaplun, Dongyu Mao, Carolina Ortega-Londono, Michelle Xuming Zhang

Graduate Schools of Computer Science

Carnegie Mellon University, School of Computer Science:



Sara McAllister, Aashiq Muhamed

Harvard John A. Paulson School of Engineering and Applied Sciences:



Zana Buçinca, Daniel Halpern, Tao Lin, Spandan Madan, Sanket Shah

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, School of Engineering:



Song Eun Kim, Mingyang Liu, Tuong Phung, Sarina Sabouri, Jinbi Tian

Princeton University, School of Engineering and Applied Science:



Kun Woo Cho, Dan Friedman, Sunnie S. Y. Kim, Sadhika Malladi, Zirui Wang

Stanford University, School of Engineering:



Robert Chen, Ammar Ratnani, Joe Tsai, Zhiyu Xie, Han (Paris) Zhang

Tsinghua University, Department of Computer Science and Technology:



Qilin Chen, Haitao Li, Hao Liu, Niqi Liu, Zheyuan Zhang

University of California, Berkeley, College of Engineering:



Cade Gordon, Jessica Lin, Oliver Yu

University of Chicago, School of Computer Science:



Zewei Liao, Michael Rosenbaum, Brennan Schaffner, Lennart Maximilian Seifert, Shawn Shan

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, College of Engineering:



Tanay Dixit, Hao-Yu Hsu, Baoyu Li, Ashutosh Sharma, Alan Wang

To date, the over 1,900 Siebel Scholars have driven innovations in over a dozen industries, launched more than 1,100 products, authored more than 450 patents, published over 43 books and more than 4,619 articles or book chapters, and managed more than $2.8 trillion in assets. As leaders of some of today’s most preeminent start-ups, nonprofits and research institutions, Siebel Scholars have served on more than 348 boards, established more than 55 philanthropic initiatives, and founded more than 158 companies – of which more than 57 have successfully gone public or were sold to enterprises including Google, Intuit, Match.com and Dropbox.

For more information about the Siebel Scholars program, please visit www.SiebelScholars.com.

About Siebel Scholars

The Siebel Scholars program was founded in 2000 by the Siebel Foundation to recognize the most talented students at the world’s leading graduate schools of business, computer science, bioengineering, and energy science. These include: Carnegie Mellon University; École Polytechnique; Harvard University; Johns Hopkins University; Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Northwestern University; Politecnico di Torino; Princeton University; Stanford University; Tsinghua University; University of California, Berkeley; University of California, San Diego; University of Chicago; University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; University of Pennsylvania; and University of Tokyo. Today, our active community of over 1,900 leaders serves as advisors to the Siebel Foundation and works collaboratively to find solutions to society’s most pressing problems.

About the Siebel Foundation

The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation, a nonprofit, public benefit corporation, was established as a private foundation in 1996. Its mission is to foster programs and organizations that improve the quality of life, environment, and education of its community members. The Siebel Foundation funds projects to support education, the homeless and underprivileged, public health, research and development around the world.

