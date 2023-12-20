Sidus Space’s AI-Enhanced LizzieSat™ Completes Vibration Testing Ahead of Upcoming Mission

The LizzieSat satellite is now complete, no further changes will be made to the hardware from now until it is shipped to the launch site.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service company, today announced that it has completed environmental testing of LizzieSat ahead of its upcoming launch on SpaceX’s Transporter-10 mission.





Environmental testing was completed by NTS Orlando where the LizzieSat Flight Unit underwent random vibration testing. The LizzieSat satellite for this mission is currently being prepared for shipment to the launch site and focus is now on mission operations in anticipation of launch.

The upcoming LizzieSat launch is a catalyst to the execution of Sidus Space’s high-margin revenue Data-as-a-Service offering. Customers for this launch include NASA, Mission Helios, Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) data customers, and multispectral imagery consumers for detection of methane gas and vegetative stress.

“We expect the launch of LizzieSat will provide us with the opportunity to continue to expand our high-margin revenue streams, driven by the sale of both data and payloads on future missions. We anticipate the enhanced capabilities of these satellites will provide space infrastructure, as well as critical data, to create a high margin, rapidly scalable business model,” said Carol Craig, Sidus’ CEO and Founder. “The Company is continuously working to secure agreements to provide additional annual recurring revenue while on orbit.”

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

About NTS Orlando

Established in 1986 as Qualtest and acquired by NTS in 2015, NTS Orlando offers an extensive array of test services delivered by an experienced and resourceful team dedicated to serving the testing needs of Aerospace, Defense, and a variety of Commercial customers. Quality is recognized by many as a crucial aspect of conducting any successful test program and is a deeply held value at NTS Orlando. Customers can be assured of this commitment to quality by NTS Orlando’s A2LA and NVLAP ISO/IEC 17025 laboratory competence accreditations.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors described more fully in the section entitled ‘Risk Factors’ in Sidus Space’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

