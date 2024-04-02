Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming April 2024 Industry and Investor Conferences

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced management’s participation in the following April 2024 Industry and Investor conferences.





Space Foundation Space Symposium



Format and Dates: In Person, April 8-11, 2024



Location: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO



Panel: Carol Craig, CEO and Founder, to participate in the panel “Satellite-as-a-Service: Navigating Opportunities in Orbit” at 11:40 a.m. MT on April 10, 2024

Further Information: https://www.spacesymposium.org

To book a meeting with Sidus’ team at Space Symposium click here.

LD Micro Invitational XIV Investment Conference



Format and Dates: In Person, April 8-9, 2024



Location: Sofitel, New York, NYC



Presentation: Bill White, CFO, to present at 4:00 p.m. ET on April 9, 2024

Further Information: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

Water Tower Research AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference



Format and Dates: Hybrid, April 10-11, 2024



Location: New York, NYC



Presentation: Bill White, CFO, to present at 3:15 p.m. ET on April 10, 2024

Further Information: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Management will be available during the events for 1×1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your respective conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing sidus@kcsa.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

