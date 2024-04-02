Home Business Wire Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming April 2024 Industry and Investor Conferences
Sidus Space to Participate in Upcoming April 2024 Industry and Investor Conferences

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU) (the “Company” or “Sidus”), a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company, today announced management’s participation in the following April 2024 Industry and Investor conferences.


Space Foundation Space Symposium

Format and Dates: In Person, April 8-11, 2024

Location: The Broadmoor, Colorado Springs, CO

Panel: Carol Craig, CEO and Founder, to participate in the panel “Satellite-as-a-Service: Navigating Opportunities in Orbit” at 11:40 a.m. MT on April 10, 2024

Further Information: https://www.spacesymposium.org
To book a meeting with Sidus’ team at Space Symposium click here.

LD Micro Invitational XIV Investment Conference

Format and Dates: In Person, April 8-9, 2024

Location: Sofitel, New York, NYC

Presentation: Bill White, CFO, to present at 4:00 p.m. ET on April 9, 2024

Further Information: https://ldinv14.sequireevents.com/

Water Tower Research AI & Technology Hybrid Investor Conference

Format and Dates: Hybrid, April 10-11, 2024

Location: New York, NYC

Presentation: Bill White, CFO, to present at 3:15 p.m. ET on April 10, 2024

Further Information: https://bit.ly/3PigAdM

Management will be available during the events for 1×1 meetings with the investment community. To schedule a meeting please reach out to your respective conference representative or KCSA Strategic Communications by emailing sidus@kcsa.com.

About Sidus Space

Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU) is a multi-faceted Space and Data-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission-critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support. The Company is in Cape Canaveral, Florida, where it operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space’s products and services are offered through its four business units: Space and Defense Hardware Manufacturing, Satellite Manufacturing and Payload Integration, Space-Based Data Solutions, and AI/ML Products and Services to support customers from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Valter Pinto or Jack Perkins

KCSA Strategic Communications

sidus@kcsa.com
(212) 896-1254

Media Inquiries
press@sidusspace.com

