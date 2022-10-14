Sidus Space Named as Merit Award for Technology Winner

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on mission critical hardware manufacturing; multi-disciplinary engineering services; satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations; and in-orbit support, is proud to announce Sidus Space has been honored as a winner in the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology.

The Merit Awards for Technology recognizes global businesses and industries for technologies that touch every part of our lives ranging from consumer and business-to-business products, solutions, leadership and innovation. Sidus Space was awarded gold for the space category.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Merit Awards for Technology for Sidus’ contributions to the commercial space industry,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space. “Our team remains focused on educating and providing a variety of space platforms and related data that enhance our customers’ industries and lives.”

The complete list of the 2022 Merit Awards for Technology can be found here.

About Merit Awards



Designed to recognize the efforts put forth by global industries and the markets they serve, the Merit Awards will acknowledge companies that have contributed to the continued growth of the market. The Merit Awards are judged by industry executives, Merit Awards staff, members of the media and consultants. For more information, please visit our website at http://www.merit-awards.com

About Sidus Space



Sidus Space (NASDAQ: SIDU), located in Cape Canaveral, Florida, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility focused on vertically integrated Space-as-a-Service solutions including end-to-end satellite support. The company’s rich heritage includes the design and manufacture of many flight and ground component parts and systems for various space-related customers and programs. Sidus Space has a broad range of Space-As-a-Service offerings including space-rated hardware manufacturing, design engineering, satellite manufacturing and platform development, launch and support services, data analytics services and satellite constellation management.

Sidus Space has a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Any corporation, industry, or vertical can start their journey off-planet with Sidus Space’s rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, Sidus Space is a trusted Mission Partner–from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus Space is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

