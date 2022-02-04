Sidus Space Announces Strategic Partnership With Red Canyon Software, Inc. to Support the LizzieSat™ Constellation of 100 Satellites

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$SIDU #NASDAQ–Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU), a Space-as-a-Service satellite company focused on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Red Canyon Software, Inc. (Red Canyon) to support LizzieSat™ Constellation of 100 Satellites.

Through this partnership, Red Canyon will support the design, development, assembly, integration, deployment and sustainment of LizzieSat constellation, with its software solutions.

LizzieSats (LS) are 3D manufactured Low Earth Orbit (LEO) microsatellites focused on rapid, cost-effective development and testing of upcoming innovative spacecraft technologies for multiple customers. LS is a 100kg (220-pound) satellite with space to rapidly integrate customer sensors and technologies.

Red Canyon, based in Denver, Colorado, is an engineering and software development company that provides cutting-edge technology to help government agencies and customers explore space and other planets.

Barry Hamilton, Red Canyon Founder and CEO, said, “The Red Canyon team could not be more thrilled to work alongside Sidus Space to develop the LizzieSat spacecraft and LEO constellation. LizzieSat will help space entrepreneurs access space at low cost so that they can scale their business model and achieve higher and quicker ROI on their capital investment.”

“Red Canyon brings significant space-rated software lifecycle development experience to the LizzieSat team and will be a key strategic partner for the LizzieSat constellation. The strength and experience that Red Canyon brings to our software engineering team will help us rapidly deliver cost-effective LizzieSat capabilities to our growing customer base,” said Carol Craig, Founder and CEO of Sidus Space.

About Red Canyon Software



Red Canyon develops cutting-edge technology to help humankind explore space and other planets, as well as advanced renewable resources on Earth and the rejuvenation of low-income areas through the HUBZone program. Red Canyon is involved with important missions ranging from exploring the poles of Jupiter, the next Mars lander, bringing back the first sample from an asteroid, and building the next human spacecraft to go to the Moon and Mars. Clients include government agencies such as NASA, NREL, NOAA, and DOD, in addition to customers such as Lockheed Martin Space, Raytheon, Sierra Space, a.i. solutions, Walt Disney Imagineering, SAIC, Ball Aerospace, SpaceX, Honeywell, KBRwyle, Maxar, Blue Origin, and Moog.

About Sidus Space



Sidus Space, located in Cape Canaveral, Fl, operates from a 35,000-square-foot manufacturing, assembly, integration, and testing facility. Sidus Space focuses on commercial satellite design, manufacture, launch, and data collection, with a mission of Bringing Space Down to Earth™ and a vision of enabling space flight heritage status for new technologies while delivering data and predictive analytics to domestic and global customers. Sidus Space makes it easy for any corporation, industry, or vertical to start their journey off-planet with our rapidly scalable, low-cost satellite services, space-based solutions, and testing alternatives. More than just a “Satellite-as-a-Service” provider, we become your trusted Mission Partner from concept to Low Earth Orbit and beyond. Sidus is ISO 9001:2015, AS9100 Rev. D certified, and ITAR registered.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements’ within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words ‘anticipate,’ ‘believe,’ ‘continue,’ ‘could,’ ‘estimate,’ ‘expect,’ ‘intend,’ ‘may,’ ‘plan,’ ‘potential,’ ‘predict,’ ‘project,’ ‘should,’ ‘target,’ ‘will,’ ‘would’ and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the ‘Risk Factors’ section of the final prospectus dated December 13, 2021, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Sidus Space, Inc. specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Investor Relations

James Carbonara



James@haydenir.com

+1-646-755-7412

Media

Karen Soriano



karen.soriano@sidusspace.com

+1-443-900-2437

http://www.sidusspace.com