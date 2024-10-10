Home Business Wire Sidepit Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Transform Financial Markets with Patented Decentralized Limit...
Business Wire

Sidepit Secures Pre-Seed Funding to Transform Financial Markets with Patented Decentralized Limit Order Book (DLOB) Technology

di Business Wire

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fintech startup Sidepit, Inc. today announced the successful close of its pre-seed financing round. The funding will enable Sidepit to accelerate the development of a transformative trading platform built around a patented Decentralized Limit Order Book (DLOB). This new technology is designed to democratize trading by eliminating the hidden market manipulation commonly found in both centralized and decentralized exchanges.


Following a roadshow across San Francisco, New York, and the Bitcoin 2024 conference in Nashville, the round was funded by individual investors from around the world.

“We’re thrilled by the support and encouragement from this sophisticated group of thought leaders in both traditional and decentralized finance,” said Jay Berg, CEO and Founder of Sidepit. “This early investment allows us to bring the Sidepit vision to life and positions us well as we prepare for our seed round.”

Jay Berg, an experienced Wall Street quant trading and coding expert, has a background at Bloomberg, Fortress Investment Group, and regulated Bitcoin exchange Coinsetter (later acquired by Kraken). A pioneer in recognizing Bitcoin’s potential, he was the first to tweet the Bitcoin ticker, $BTCUSD. Disillusioned by the increasing manipulation in electronic trading, Berg authored a whitepaper introducing, and later securing a patent for, the DLOB—a blueprint for a fair and transparent exchange.

The Sidepit patented DLOB technology is a unique solution that prevents trade execution risks such as flash crashes from high-frequency trading (HFT) bots in centralized exchanges, and front-running, also known as Miner Extracted Value (MEV), in blockchain exchanges. This innovation creates a safe, fair and transparent trading environment for all participants.

“Our DLOB technology is central to our mission to democratize trading,” Berg added. “By preventing market manipulation and enabling true price discovery, we’re leveling the playing field for traders of all types—whether retail or institutional—and giving them equal access to opportunity. And this is just the beginning.”

About Sidepit

Founded in 2023 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Sidepit is committed to eliminating hidden manipulation in traditional and decentralized finance exchanges through its patented Decentralized Limit Order Book (DLOB) technology, offering fair and transparent trading infrastructure for institutions and retail traders.

For more, visit sidepit.com and follow Sidepit on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, Telegram, Discord, and YouTube.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact Lisa Fahey at lisa@sidepit.com.

Articoli correlati

Tyler Technologies Schedules Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

Business Wire Business Wire -
PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$TYL #TylerTech--Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TYL) will discuss its third quarter 2024 results during a conference call...
Continua a leggere

Wolters Kluwer survey: AI is transforming the Office of the CFO; 70% of finance professionals planning to invest in AI within the next five...

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI adoption within the Office of the CFO is no longer a question of ‘if’ but ‘when’ and ‘how’ NEW...
Continua a leggere

Nintendo News: New Mario & Luigi: Brothership Trailer Introduces More About Concordia, Combat Mechanics and Power of Luigi Logic!

Business Wire Business Wire -
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#nintendoswitch--All hands on deck: the Mario & Luigi: Brothership game launches on Nov. 7 for the Nintendo...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php