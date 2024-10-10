Sibelco Restarts Production and Customer Shipments at Spruce Pine Following Hurricane Helene

SPRUCE PINE, N.C.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HPQ–Sibelco today announced the restart of production at its Spruce Pine high purity quartz mining and processing operations following the disruption caused by Hurricane Helene. The company previously announced that all its employees are safe.





Sibelco also announced that it has restarted shipments to customers and that both production and shipments are progressively ramping up to full capacity.

“I want to thank our employees for their remarkable resilience and teamwork under these extremely difficult circumstances,” said Sibelco CEO Hilmar Rode. “While the road to full recovery for our communities will be long, restarting our operations and resuming shipments to customers are important contributors to rebuilding the local economy.”

Sibelco, with support from its contractors, has been contributing to the local recovery efforts by clearing debris, repairing roads, providing road building materials to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, installing temporary power generators for emergency shelters and local businesses, and working with the town of Spruce Pine to restart water supply to residents.

Additionally, Sibelco has incorporated the Sibelco Spruce Pine Foundation to further support the community’s recovery. The company previously announced that it is making an immediate $1 million donation as seed money for the foundation. Anyone interested in learning more or contributing to this initiative should contact the foundation by emailing SibelcoSprucePineFoundation@sibelco.com or by visiting our website for additional information and donation opportunities.

About Sibelco

Founded in 1872, Sibelco is a global leader in material solutions. Sibelco mines, processes and sells specialty industrial minerals – particularly high purity quartz, silica, clays, feldspathics and olivine – and is a leader in glass recycling. Sibelco’s solutions support the progress of modern life and serve industries as diverse as glass, ceramics, construction, coatings, polymers and water purification. The Sibelco Group has production facilities in more than 30 countries and a team of some 5,000 people. Learn more at www.sibelco.com.

