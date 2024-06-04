SIAL Paris 2024 is on! Request Your Tickets

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SIAL Paris, to be held from 19 to 23 October at Paris Nord Villepinte, is the world’s largest food trade show, with over 285,000 visitors, 7,500 exhibitors and 400,000 products on display. As a key business generator, every two years it offers a unique insight into the trends and opportunities in the sector. To celebrate its 60th anniversary, SIAL Paris is planning an exceptional, festive and inspiring edition!





The show has opened its ticket office, enabling visitors to plan their visit now and benefit from a great price (50% reduction) and a simplified access (digital tickets).

NEW PLAN, NEW DYNAMICS

Among the key highlights will be a new exhibitor booth arrangement. To improve the visitor experience, SIAL acknowledges 80% of visitors have expressed their wish to see the stands organized by product type in order to make more efficient rounds. The new floor plan will group exhibitors by theme.

DISCOVER SIAL SUMMITS

To mark its 60th anniversary, SIAL Paris is revolutionising the traditional conference experience with the launch of SIAL Summits: 4 summits dedicated to the crucial issues and innovative perspectives shaping our industry.

Join us from Sunday 20 to Tuesday 22 October 2024 to explore the following themes and develop concrete solutions for the challenges of tomorrow:

CSR

AI and Deeptech

Supply Chain

Africa

Professionals can book their place at these summits at the same time as they buy their ticket for the show at the rate of €80 for the Summit, or opt for the Summit Pack at €160, which gives access to all 4 conference cycles.

SIAL INNOVATION 2024: ENJOY THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

This year SIAL Paris celebrates its 60th anniversary with a bountiful supply of new products!

The 60th anniversary award : To mark the show’s 60th anniversary, SIAL Innovation will reward the most outstanding innovation among all the competition’s winners since its creation.

Top 3 countries award : Rewards the 3 countries with the most innovative products to promote their power of innovation.

Africa award : Rewards innovation in the African market,a flagship theme of SIAL SUMMITS 2024 that focuses on initiatives from Africa.

Concept award : The Early Stage award for pro- ducts in test or launch phase targets companies and/or ideas developing processes or innovations with strong potential.

SIAL TASTE : a new space giving visitors their first chance to taste the products from the SIAL Innovation selection.

Organised by Comexposium, SIAL Paris is the largest food industry trade fair in the world with more than 7,500 exhibitors and 400,000 exhibited products. The event is part of the SIAL Network, the world’s largest network of food and drink trade fairs. Through eleven regular events, the network brings together 17,000 exhibitors and 700,000 professionals from over 200 countries. The next SIAL Paris will be held from 19 to 23 October 2024 at Paris Nord Villepinte. www.sialparis.com

