Sia Partners Announces the Acquisition of PPT Consulting

PHILADELPHIA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sia Partners, a leading international, independent management and AI consulting firm announces the acquisition of PPT Consulting, a management and IT consulting firm founded in 2003, which specializes in project management, business & process transformation, and organizational change management.

PPT Consulting currently employs 50+ consultants in Philadelphia. The firm boasts a diversified client portfolio in Manufacturing, Communications, Energy, Healthcare, Life Sciences and Chemical industries with $12m / €10m in revenue.

Philadelphia is one of the first major industrial cities in the US. This move will strengthen Sia Partners US positioning in Healthcare/Life Sciences and Communications and allow us to expand our expertise to the Manufacturing and Chemical sectors.

PPT Consulting President and Founder, Kathleen Bellwoar will join Sia Partners’ US management team, under the leadership of Dan Connor, CEO of Sia Partners US, and will lead the Philadelphia office. The integration of PPT Consulting strengthens Sia Partners’ positioning on the East coast where it now counts over 360 consultants in 6 locations (New York, Baltimore, Chicago, Charlotte, Atlanta, and Philadelphia). The firm’s overall presence in the US now counts over 570+ consultants and $127m / €107m in combined revenue.

“Following the acquisition of Ethier in Canada and Summus in the US, we continue our development in the North American consulting market with the acquisition of PPT Consulting,” says Matthieu Courtecuisse, Founder and CEO of Sia Partners. “We are now operating in eleven locations in the US, and are in line with our plan to expand to 15 locations by 2023.”

“This combination of two pure consulting players is a natural one, as PPT Consulting’s client portfolio and team expertise seamlessly complement Sia Partners’ existing capabilities in the U.S.” says Kathy Bellwoar, President and Founder of PPT Consulting. “Being part of the group represents an amazing opportunity for us to expand our service offerings to our clients and enables us to support them both domestically and globally.”

About Sia Partners



Sia Partners is a next-generation management consulting firm and pioneer of Consulting 4.0. We offer a unique blend of AI and design capabilities, augmenting traditional consulting to deliver superior value to our clients. With 2,400 consultants in 18 countries and expertise in more than 30 sectors and services, we optimize client projects worldwide. Through our Consulting for Good approach, we strive for next-level impact by developing innovative CSR solutions for our clients, making sustainability a lever for profitable transformation.

About PPT Consulting



PPT Consulting is a Management and IT Consulting firm providing services in the areas of Project & Program Management, Business and Process Transformation and Organizational Change Management. Like our name implies, we firmly believe the key to sustainable success is to incorporate the elements of People, Process and Technology in every project we do.

