Shyft Global Services, a Division of TD SYNNEX, to Acquire Cokeva, Inc.

Acquisition of Cokeva will expand Shyft’s global repair capabilities, certifications and footprint

FREMONT, Calif., & CLEARWATER, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shyft Global Services, a division of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), announced today that it has acquired Cokeva, Inc., an industry leader in repair, test and refurbishment of IT equipment with an extensive history delivering high-quality, cost-effective technology repair and supply chain solutions for industry-leading technology manufacturers.





The addition of Cokeva expands Shyft’s depot repair service capabilities and unlocks additional opportunities for Shyft customers with Cokeva’s 220,000 sq. ft. operation in Roseville, California. This facility holds a certification for ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management Systems and operates a cleanroom to ISO 5/Class 100 standards. The addition of the Roseville facility bolsters Shyft’s global footprint, which includes state-of-the-art, certified facilities in Groveport, Ohio; Warsaw, Poland; Tiel, Netherlands; and Tampines, Singapore.

“Shyft Global Services is excited to welcome Cokeva to our global team. The addition of Cokeva will provide customers the opportunity to leverage a broader range of end-to-end technology services,” said Ron Brinckerhoff, Senior Vice President of Shyft. “Adding more than 200 highly trained repair service experts, engineering resources and another world-class facility to our services portfolio will provide significant benefits for both Shyft and Cokeva customers.”

Founded in 1989, Cokeva has become an industry leader in the high-complexity, high-value and mission-critical IT repair, test and refurbishment market through its commitment to individualized customer service, impeccable quality, sustainability, competitive pricing and continuous improvements. The company has a long history of exceeding customer satisfaction benchmarks and being a highly rated supply chain partner for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

“When making this strategic decision for Cokeva, we knew we had found the right fit for both our employees and our customers,” said Ann Nguyen, CEO of Cokeva. “Shyft’s breadth of service capabilities — in repair and technology lifecycle services — and commitment to its customers are powerful indicators of what can be expected for Cokeva’s employees and customers. We are very proud of what our team has accomplished over the past 30+ years and can’t wait to see what comes next.”

“As the go-to repair services partner for many OEMs in IT, telecommunications, medical devices, retail and other industries, Shyft is strongly positioned to deliver on the service quality and customer experience required today,” said Brinckerhoff. “This acquisition further highlights Shyft’s investment in global sustainability with expanded circular economy capabilities as well as our commitment to providing flexible and eco-conscious repair services solutions that help technology OEMs reach their goals faster.”

About Shyft Global Services: Shyft Global Services is a leading technology lifecycle service provider that partners with companies around the world to shift the way they do business. Powered by a robust global logistics network, team of outsourcing experts and decades of experience, Shyft’s end-to-end product and customer lifecycle services enable technology companies to reinvest in growth, transformation and innovation. Ready to shift your business forward? Learn more at shyftservices.com. Shyft Global Services is a division of TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX).

About TD SYNNEX: TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’s 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, AI, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit http://www.tdsynnex.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

