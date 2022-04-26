Shutterfly Named by Forbes Magazine as One of America’s Best Employers for Diversity For 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shutterfly, the leading ecommerce brand and manufacturing platform for personalized products and custom designs, today announced it was named one of America’s Best Employers for Diversity of 2022 by Forbes Magazine. This honor arrives two months after being named one of America’s Best Employers of 2022 by Forbes magazine.

“I am so proud to have our progress in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion recognized by Forbes,” said Hilary Schneider, President and CEO of Shutterfly. “At Shutterfly, we know that different lived experiences, different perspectives, and the safety to bring your whole self to work not only creates a better environment but also drives better results. I am honored to be on this long-term journey with a team that is committed to taking intentional action against these values.”

This recognition reflects Shutterfly’s deep commitment to diversity and inclusion through its investment in and expansion of employee resource groups, named ShuttERGroups; industry-leading female representation in managerial positions, now at 40-45 percent across the family of brands; and through a deliberate and purposeful focus on team leadership and career mobility. In addition, Shutterfly has diversified of its Board of Directors, with five female directors, and nearly 30% non-white representation.

Forbes and market research firm Statista selected America’s Best Employers for Diversity 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of over 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies with a minimum of 1,000 employees. The evaluation was based on direct recommendations from employees who were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+ and General Diversity in their current workplace, as well as indirect recommendations on employers in their respective industries. Recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than non-minority groups, and in some cases, used exclusively. Diversity among top executives and boards as well as diversity engagement indicators were also part of the evaluation.

