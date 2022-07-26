Shutterfly Doubles Down on Expansion Beyond Photo Personalization, Launches The Shutterfly Collective Featuring Collaboration with Digital Icons and Spoonflower Independent Artists

The limited-edition collection created by digital icons Brittany Broski, Serena Kerrigan, Elsa Majimbo and Chris Olsen, aims to expand custom design options for consumers

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shutterfly, the leading ecommerce brand for personalized products and custom designs, has launched its first-ever, limited-edition capsule collection, The Shutterfly Collective, to celebrate the addition of 4,000 new artist-sourced designs available in home decor and gifting items on the Shutterfly platform. The inaugural Collective is designed and inspired by a diverse roster of digital icons paired with four Spoonflower Independent Artists, who helped bring each of their personalities and four product categories to life, and demonstrates Shutterfly’s move beyond photo personalization by offering consumers more choices, designs and ways to express their unique style.





Showcasing the extraordinary power of self-expression, The Shutterfly Collective creators span from comedians, to entertainers, and more, and includes like-minded creators such as influencer and viral sensation Brittany Broski, entrepreneur and dating expert Serena Kerrigan, comedian and author Elsa Majimbo, and actor and digital creator Chris Olsen. Each digital icon was matched with a Spoonflower Independent Artist, creating tailored designs that reflect each digital icon’s individual style and personality. From quirky patterns to bright color themes, each digital icon had the opportunity to show off their notable identities while also promoting the lifestyle fans have come to know and love.

“I am so honored to be a part of the inaugural Shutterfly Collective! This experience was more than just putting my name on a product. I was able to fully immerse myself in the creative experience and work with a Spoonflower [Independent] Artist to bring my ideas to life,” said influencer and viral sensation Brittany Broski. “I think uplifting Independent Artists and creators is so important and this project pays tribute to that as well as the ongoing support from my community.”

The Shutterfly Collective will be available for purchase beginning on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 11:00am CDT through Tuesday, August 23, 2022 on www.Shutterfly.com/ShutterflyCollective and will feature exclusive, one-of-a-kind designs on coffee mugs, blankets, journals and pillows ranging in retail price between $16.99 and $79.98. A portion of each sale on every item purchased will pay a royalty to each of the Spoonflower Independent Artists who created the designs in collaboration with each digital icon.

Shutterfly’s focus on expanding its custom design space will allow the brand to pivot into new spaces while tapping into current industry trends and evolving the way consumers shop. The Shutterfly Collective further inspires existing shoppers to find something unique that fits their style and personality, and welcomes new shoppers to discover the special options Shutterfly has to offer.

“We’re thrilled to partner with a group of creative icons on this collection of products that will excite our customers and offer them something they can only get through Shutterfly,” said Jessica Lesesky, Vice President Merchandising and Ecommerce, Shutterfly. “We know American consumers (85%) want to be involved in the process of creating personalized home decor and prefer curated designs1. The Shutterfly Collective is one of the new ways we are appealing to these consumer demands and expanding the brand’s boundaries past photo personalization to become a premier destination for self-expression.”

As part of its efforts to continue offering unique ways for consumers to shop and be entertained, Shutterfly has also launched a weekly digital series called Shutterfly Live, a one-stop live shopping experience where consumers can purchase products across Shutterfly.com during a live social shopping event taking place multiple times a month.

For more information on Shutterfly and the Shutterfly Collective, please visit www.shutterfly.com/shutterflycollective or follow Shutterfly on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About Shutterfly

The Shutterfly family of brands together make up the leading ecommerce and manufacturing platform for personalized products and custom design. Shutterfly is organized into three divisions: Consumer, Lifetouch and Shutterfly Business Solutions. Shutterfly is majority-owned by certain investment funds managed directly or indirectly by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and its subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information about Shutterfly, visit www.shutterflyinc.com. Follow us on social @shutterfly.

About Spoonflower

Spoonflower is a global marketplace connecting and empowering artists, makers and consumers in the creative economy. The company’s on-demand digital platform has revolutionized the textile industry in its development of an eco-friendly, sustainable and scalable manufacturing process. With Spoonflower, consumers can either design their own patterns on premium wallpaper, home decor and fabric, or shop from a leading Marketplace of nearly 2M designs and 3.3M creatives. Today, Spoonflower is the design destination for its ever-increasing loyal global audience that places a premium on personal expression and aspires to convert their entrepreneurial dreams into thriving small businesses. Spoonflower was acquired by Shutterfly in 2021. For more information, visit spoonflower.com and follow us on social @spoonflower.

1 Source: Wakefield Survey conducted by Shutterfly

Contacts

Joshua Carter



prinquiries@shutterfly.com