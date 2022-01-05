Shokz Pushes Athletes to The Limit with OpenRun Pro Premium Bone Conduction Sport Headphones

Latest offering debuting at CES 2022 is Shokz’s most advanced bone conduction open-ear headphones yet for elite athletes

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shokz, formerly AfterShokz and the leading manufacturer of bone conduction technology, today announced OpenRun Pro, its most premium, wireless, open-ear sport headphone for the ultimate athlete. OpenRun Pro is engineered with Shokz’s 9th generation patented bone conduction technology to deliver best-in-class audio through your cheekbone, leaving your ears open to environmental surroundings and providing all-day comfort.

The headphones are also the first to be powered by Shokz TurboPitch™ Technology, which adds two bass enhancers around the transducers, allowing you to experience every note, beat and chorus of your favorite tunes. OpenRun Pro sports a lightweight titanium frame with the stability and durability to take on any challenge.

“After ten years of developing open-ear headphones that provide comfort and safety without compromising on sound quality, we’re proud to introduce our best headphones yet that push athletes to their limit,” said Vincent Xiong, Chief Executive Officer at Shokz. “Whether you’re on a long run, working out at home or just want to listen to your favorite music, OpenRun Pro delivers our renown comfortable fit and situationally aware design with the best sound quality we’ve ever produced. We’re excited to kick off our first chapter as Shokz with a must-have item for every athlete’s gym bag.”

Last week, AfterShokz became Shokz, to celebrate the brand’s 10 year anniversary and to help raise awareness of open-ear listening. The rebrand demonstrates a commitment to being the market leader in bone conduction technology for the audio industry. OpenRun Pro is the first new product to launch under the Shokz name, joining the brand’s line-up of popular products that are rolling out with the new logo, including OpenComm, OpenMove, and the recently renamed OpenRun (formerly Aeropex) and OpenSwim (formerly Xtrainerz).

OpenRun Pro Premium Bone Conduction Sport Headphones also feature:

All-day comfort, secure fit and situational awareness you need and expect for your workouts.

An ergonomic design for lightweight, open-ear comfort and all-day listening.

Enlarged buttons and a repositioned charging port for an enhanced user experience.

10 hours of music and calls to keep you powered up through two-a-days or long training sessions.

An IP55 rating that weathers dust and moisture, so they are durable enough to withstand rainy runs, sweaty rides, and gritty conditions.

A dual noise-canceling microphone for crystal-clear calls on both ends so you can take a call no matter where you’re working out.

5-minute quick charge to give you 1.5 hours of listening time so you can get on-the-go fast.

A brand-new Shokz App now available in the Google Play and Apple App Store . Download now for easy pairing (Bluetooth 5.1), multipoint pairing, listening selection, and user tips. You can also choose your listening experience with the selection of two EQ settings (Standard or Vocal Booster).

Shokz OpenRun Pro is available now in Black for $179.95 USD on Shokz.com. Additional colors and release timing will be announced later this year.

OpenRun Pro Premium Bone Conduction Sport Headphones: Specs

Technology: 9th generation bone conduction technology with ShokzTurbo Pitch™

Bluetooth®: v5.1

Wireless range: Up to 33 ft (10 meters)

Weight: 29 grams

Water Resistance: IP55 water-resistant

Battery type: Rechargeable li-polymer battery

Continuous play time: Up to 10 hours

Standby time: Up to 10 days

Battery capacity: 140 mAh

Charge time: 1 hour

Charger type: Magnetic induction

Charge voltage: 5V ± 5%

Compatible profiles: A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP

Frequency response: 20Hz~20kHz

Frequency band: 2402MHz~2483.5MHz

Speaker impedance: 8.5ohm ± 20%

Speaker sensitivity: 105 ± 3dB

Microphone sensitivity: -38dB ± 3dB

Warranty: 2 years

About Shokz (formerly known as AfterShokz)

Shokz audio products deliver premium stereo sound and the safety and comfort of an open-ear design to consumers worldwide. Shokz are engineered with patented bone conduction technology to improve situational awareness and keep users connected to their surroundings. Since 2011, Shokz has used its proprietary technologies and signature open-ear design for endurance, lifestyle, and communication audio products, priced for everyday use. Learn more about the brand that inspires users to #beopen at www.shokz.com.

