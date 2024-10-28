Shokworks Launches Austin AI Lab to Drive AI Adoption and Give Local Tech Landscape An Edge

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shokworks, International Accelerator and Austin AI Valley are proud to announce the launch of the Austin AI Lab, an initiative designed to drive AI adoption and innovation within the region.





The lab aims to empower small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) and enterprises with AI resources and capabilities, helping them achieve successful digital transformations and enhance the competitive edge of Texas-born ventures. Located in the heart of Austin’s tech ecosystem, the Austin AI Lab is poised for launch on November 22nd, 2024.

“We’re thrilled to launch this initiative in Austin, a city that wants to lead in tech innovation,” said Alejandro Laplana, CEO of Shokworks. “By providing access to AI agents, model execution, workflow automation, and data analytics, we’re playing our part so Texas businesses don’t fall behind the AI curve. It’s about helping them cut costs and streamline operations.”

Applicable AI to Transform Austin’s Tech Landscape

The Austin AI Lab is positioned to make a profound impact, creating an environment where businesses can prototype and test AI applications solving real-world problems. With Austin rapidly growing as a tech hub, the lab will strengthen the city’s claim as a leader in AI innovation.

“By equipping business owners with the tools to become AI-native, we’re not only enhancing their competitive edge but also strengthening the region’s already impressive pool of global entrepreneurs” noted Angelos Angelou, Founder of International Accelerator.

Serving businesses of all sizes, the lab offers scalable, pay-as-you-go AI services that democratize access to enterprise-grade tools without the need for massive upfront investments.

A Collaborative Effort to Propel AI Innovation

The Austin AI Lab is a collaboration between Shokworks, International Accelerator, and Austin AI Valley, combining expertise in product development, AI technology, and entrepreneurship to foster a thriving AI ecosystem that supports innovation, education, and commercial success.

Shokworks, with over six years of experience in AI and a portfolio of 150+ successful products, brings its deep expertise in applicable AI-driven solutions, model execution, and digital transformation services to the lab.

International Accelerator, a key player in helping foreign-born startup founders navigate the U.S. business landscape, will offer mentorship and business support to emerging AI-powered startups.

Austin AI Valley, a non-profit focused on AI ecosystem growth in Texas, will play a pivotal role in fostering collaboration between academia, industry, and the AI Lab.

Empowering Businesses with AI

The AI Lab’s mission is to empower local companies by making AI accessible and actionable, providing businesses with advanced AI resources previously available only to large enterprises.

With a focus on real-world application, the Lab will serve as a hub for prototyping and iterative AI exploration, while Shokworks’ extensive resources across South America will help scale solutions for seamless development across industries.

It will offer a range of services, including AI Agents as a Service, Model Execution, Workflow Automation, and Data Analytics. Specialists and advisors will assist companies in implementing AI securely, protecting both business and end-user data as well as intellectual property.

“The power of AI has to be carefully harnessed via a robust strategy, along with an ecosystem of partners who can pilot, develop and implement the right use cases. I am pleased that The International Accelerator and Shokworks have partnered to launch Austin AI Lab, this will be an important step towards making Austin the leader in Applied AI”, said Anupam Govil, Managing Partner with leading strategy consulting firm Avasant and Founder of Austin AI Valley.

