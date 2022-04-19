Shipwell Launches Market’s First All-In-One Shipper Mobile App

With many supply chain employees working remotely and in the field as a result of COVID-19, the app provides a portable management tool they can access 24/7

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ecommerce—Shipwell, an industry-leader in cloud-based shipping and logistics, announced today the launch of the first-ever all-in-one Shipper Mobile application, which includes a transportation management system (TMS) and visibility solution.

The Shipper Mobile application is a native, exclusive app that provides free, simultaneous access to the TMS and visibility tool. No other mobile app on the market offers this combination of features. With this product, Shipwell is meeting a glaring market need.

The Shipper Mobile app is representative of Shipwell’s signature ability to disrupt the supply chain management technology sector. The 24/7, on-the-go app is ready-made for busy times, such as the current produce season, when capacity is constrained and speed to action is vital. Shippers using the app can expect an increase in productivity, streamlined business functions and supply chain management, faster turnaround times, better communication between shipment partners and improved customer service quality.

“COVID-19 has fundamentally changed how workforces operate these days,” said Jerry Holbus, Shipwell Vice President of Product. “Shipwell customers have told us that about three-quarters of their workforces frequently work remotely. The Shipper Mobile app empowers those employees with a portable solution to address the challenges they face every day. Proactively resolving and mitigating exceptions and their impacts have helped us achieve 98% on-time-delivery and on-time-pickup metrics for our customers.”

Already transforming the supply chain industry with a cloud-based shipping solution that scales with customers’ business, the Shipper Mobile app represents another tool that customers can use to optimize their evolving needs. From order management to holistic analysis, Shipwell’s solution saves time, reduces cost, and optimizes the shipping experience throughout the entire supply chain. Shipwell’s technology provides insights that streamline processes from first to final mile, leveraging machine learning for accurate ETA predictions that factor in upcoming weather and traffic the shipment will encounter, assisting its customers to score high in their own customer-satisfaction ratings, and meet their service-level agreements. The Compass Dashboard or the visibility and tracking tool houses all shipments within multiple Alert Tiles that have been sorted in statuses such as ‘Late Pickup or Delivery’, ‘Critical Shipment’, ‘Not Tracking’, and many other related categories. The users can proactively resolve exceptions by choosing relevant Corrective Actions corresponding to each alert category, all from one screen.

“Our Shipper Mobile app is the latest example of Shipwell’s continued commitment to innovating within the legacy-oriented supply chain industry,” said Greg Price, Shipwell Co-Founder and CEO. “Being at the forefront of improving the ways companies manage their supply chains is among the values that drives all of us at Shipwell to introduce products like this.”

On the app, shipping managers, warehouse technicians, sales and account executives can log in to their Shipwell TMS platform and quickly respond to customer inquiries, track sensitive shipments and address problems in real-time. The app provides visibility throughout a company’s supply chain, connecting carriers, shipping, warehouse technicians and customer teams.

The Shipper Mobile app was designed to allow team members in a remote workforce communicate with other shipment partners through SMS notifications, emails or phone calls. Shipment status updates like: ‘At Pick Up,’ ‘In Transit,’ ‘At Delivery,’ and ‘Delivered,’ among others, will help shippers stay updated. Mobile alerts will enable shippers to manage shipment conflicts and exceptions.

All Shipwell customers have default access to the mobile app, which is free to download from the Apple Store for iPhone users and the Google Play Store for Android phone users. Search for “Shipwell.” Upon downloading, shippers select, “I have a Shipwell Account,” then log in using their web platform username and password.

About Shipwell

In a world where shipping expectations and complexity are greater than ever, Shipwell is on a mission to empower supply chain efficiency at scale across every company size, stage, and industry. Supply chain solutions today are highly disconnected, rigid, and difficult to use, but Shipwell is disrupting the status quo. Our solution combines everything our customers need in a comprehensive platform that adapts as the market and business demands change, so they can effectively manage the entire process in one place and never have to rip and replace. Shipwell is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a leader in shipping and logistics, including Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS, Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startup, and was named fourth fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

