Shipwell CEO Named Winner of Food Logistics 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shipwell, an industry leader in cloud-based shipping and logistics, announced today that the company’s co-founder and CEO, Greg Price, has been named as one of the winners of the Food Logistics 2022 Rock Stars of the Supply Chain award. This award recognizes influential individuals in the industry whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics is the only publication exclusively dedicated to covering the movement of food and produce through the global cold supply chain.

Shipwell is transforming the supply chain industry with a cloud-based shipping solution that scales with the clients’ business. From order management to financial reconciliation, Shipwell’s solution saves time, reduces cost, and optimizes the shipping experience throughout the entire supply chain. With Price’s leadership, Shipwell’s customers have been able to transform their approach to delivery with insights that streamline the process from the first to the final mile.

“Behind every great company is an even greater leader. And, the supply chain leaders receiving this award are no exception,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Food Logistics and Supply & Demand Chain Executive. “Within the last 18 months or so, the cold food chain has seen a lot of rock stars rise to the occasion. These rock stars developed platforms, integrated automation and led teams through disruption after disruption. They’ve helped their companies pivot and adapt, and continue to do so with grace, agility, flexibility and resilience. These rock stars are strong in so many ways. Congratulations to the true rock stars of the supply chain, who continue to keep the cold food chain moving.”

Price was ahead of the curve by recognizing the innovation needed in the market, particularly related to the food and beverage cold chain to increase operational efficiency and revenue while reducing waste, and the company is transforming the way food and beverage companies approach supply chain logistics. One customer, a large meal-kit delivery company, was able to improve the quality of their shipments in multiple ways to reduce waste and increase efficiency within their supply chain using Shipwell’s platform.

“We were able to help the customer’s drivers to consolidate their loads and optimize their routes, leading to less emissions on the road,” Price said. “The customer was able to save 1.7 million land miles, or the equivalent of 24 trans-Atlantic flights, of CO2 emissions in one year. This is just one example of Shipwell’s dedication to improving food and beverage delivery, while simultaneously improving the environment.”

Prior to co-founding Shipwell, Price was in Management Consulting at McKinsey & Co and a graduate of the Leaders for Global Operations Program at MIT. He spent many years building machine learning, AI, and software at MIT and using those skills at McKinsey.

“It is an honor to be named a winner of this year’s Food Logistics Rock Stars of the Supply Chain Award,” Price said. “I, personally, and we at Shipwell, continue to be dedicated to building solutions that revolutionize the industry, providing companies with the ability to be more efficient with their supply chain.”

Recipients of this year’s award will be profiled in Food Logistics’ Jan/Feb 2022 print issue as well as online at www.FoodLogistics.com. Go to https://www.foodlogistics.com/awards to learn more about other Food Logistics’ awards.

About Shipwell

In a world where shipping expectations and complexity are greater than ever, Shipwell is on a mission to empower supply chain efficiency at scale across every company size, stage, and industry. Supply chain solutions today are highly disconnected, rigid, and difficult to use, but Shipwell is disrupting the status quo. Our solution combines everything our customers need in a comprehensive platform that adapts as the market and business demands change, so they can effectively manage the entire process in one place and never have to rip and replace. Shipwell is proud to be recognized by industry experts as a leader in shipping and logistics, including Gartner Magic Quadrant for TMS, Forbes 2020 Next Billion-Dollar Startup, and was named fourth fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500. To learn more, visit www.shipwell.com.

About Food Logistics

Food Logistics reaches more than 26,000 supply chain executives in the global food and beverage industries, including executives in the food sector (growers, producers, manufacturers, wholesalers and grocers) and the logistics section (transportation, warehousing, distribution, software and technology) who share a mutual interest in the operations and business aspects of the global cold food supply chain. Food Logistics and sister publication Supply & Demand Chain Executive are also home to L.I.N.K. and L.I.N.K. Educate podcast channels, L.I.N.K. Live, SCN Summit, SupplyChainLearningCenter.com and more. Go to www.FoodLogistics.com to learn more.

