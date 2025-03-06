ShipStation Announces ShipStation API, Unifying Shipping Solutions for Greater Efficiency

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipStation®, a leading provider of cloud-based shipping solutions from Auctane, today announces a major investment in its API strategy by consolidating ShipEngine® into the newly branded ShipStation API. This move aligns ShipStation’s powerful shipping platform with ShipEngine’s best-in-class API technology, creating a more robust and scalable solution for developers, merchants, and logistics teams.

By bringing ShipEngine under the ShipStation brand, this initiative streamlines resources, accelerates innovation, and strengthens ShipStation’s position as a leader in shipping technology. With an aggressive global expansion planned for the year ahead, ShipStation API will evolve in stages to enhance functionality, improve developer experience, and provide businesses with the most comprehensive shipping API available.

Since 2017, ShipEngine has delivered the most developer-friendly, easy-to-integrate shipping solution for tech platforms and ecommerce merchants. With over 1 million users across 250 countries and territories, ShipEngine empowers businesses with access to 200+ carrier integrations—including local, regional, national, and international carriers as well as freight and LTL options. This extensive network powers the logistics and delivery of some of the most successful businesses globally, moving more than $80 billion in gross merchandise value.

"ShipStation has helped hundreds of thousands of businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences, and ShipStation API is a major step forward in our mission to deliver best-in-class shipping solutions for all our customer’s needs," states Kelly Vincent, Chief Product Officer of Auctane, ShipStation’s parent company. "By beginning the process of consolidating our API offerings, we're giving our users access to more tools, more flexibility, and a more streamlined shipping experience."

The unification process will start with ShipEngine rebranding into ShipStation API, and work will continue throughout the summer of 2025 to bring the powerful capabilities together into one API.

To learn more about ShipStation API, visit: shipengine.com/introducing-shipstation-api

About ShipStation:

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. Since 2011, ShipStation's online shipping solution has helped businesses scale and deliver exceptional customer experiences—wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers over 400 integrations and partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. For more information, visit www.shipstation.com.

About ShipEngine (Now ShipStation API):

ShipEngine is a multi-carrier shipping platform that provides best-in-class shipping functionality directly to ecommerce stores, logistics and warehouse providers, system integrators, ecommerce application integrators, and new application developers. Built specifically for developers, ShipEngine's robust set of shipping APIs enable developers to build custom workflows within their own platforms and streamline the ecommerce fulfillment process with real-time label generation, rate quoting, parcel tracking, and address validation. ShipEngine supports carriers across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia, including Evri, USPS, DPD, FedEx, UPS, DHL, and many more. For more information, visit https://www.shipengine.com.

