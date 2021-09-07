Shipshape Announces Advanced Leak Detection Solution to Save Homeowners and Insurance Companies Billions of Dollars a Year

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Shipshape, a company on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves, announced the launch of its Advanced Leak Detection solution designed to help homeowners and their insurance providers save billions of dollars a year on water damage.

The rise in severe weather has increased the need for effective home monitoring systems. Extreme cold snaps are increasingly causing water damage from burst pipes. After recent extreme storms in Texas, reports of frozen and burst water pipes in homes were widespread.

Water safety systems such as internet-connected leak sensors and valves can help, but homeowners find it difficult to adopt this new technology. Insurance discounts make these upgrades more attractive; however, homeowners often find the process difficult to navigate. In order to actually reduce losses due to water damage claims, insurance companies need to ensure water safety systems stay connected and that action is taken when a leak is detected.

Shipshape’s new Advanced Leak Detection offers a complete solution for insurance providers and makes it easier for homeowners to adopt water safety systems.

“We recently helped a homeowner save over 10% on their annual insurance premium, making the decision to install a water safety system financially sound from day one,” according to Bob Tetenbaum, Chief Marketing Officer at Shipshape.

Download the Shipshape app today to access this new solution and Shipshape Assisted Maintenance will help you:

Select the best connected devices for your home Facilitate the installation Integrate your smart home devices to Shipshape Secure your insurance discount

When a leak sensor or water valve is integrated to the Shipshape app homeowners can take advantage of the power of the Shipshape platform. The benefits include:

24/7 Pro Monitoring – Many insurance discounts require professional monitoring. Our resident experts in home maintenance, monitor homes from the Shipshape Command Center in Birmingham Alabama.

– Many insurance discounts require professional monitoring. Our resident experts in home maintenance, monitor homes from the Shipshape Command Center in Birmingham Alabama. AlertActions™ – All of your smart home alerts in one place. When a problem is predicted and a performance improvement is recommended, the Shipshape Intelligence generates AlertActions making it easy to for homeowners to take action and get help from a professional if needed.

– All of your smart home alerts in one place. When a problem is predicted and a performance improvement is recommended, the Shipshape Intelligence generates AlertActions making it easy to for homeowners to take action and get help from a professional if needed. Service Provider Network – Instantly connect to a pro that can actually solve the problem. Shipshape maintains a quality controlled and vetted service provider network leveraging unprecedented data to ensure a good quality of experience for homeowners. Beyond plumbing and water restoration, our provider network expands to HVAC, weatherization, foundation repair, and much more.

– Instantly connect to a pro that can actually solve the problem. Shipshape maintains a quality controlled and vetted service provider network leveraging unprecedented data to ensure a good quality of experience for homeowners. Beyond plumbing and water restoration, our provider network expands to HVAC, weatherization, foundation repair, and much more. Remote Access Management – What if a problem is detected when you are away from home? Shipshape offers door lock integrations that can allow you to grant access to a service provider in the event of an emergency.

What if a problem is detected when you are away from home? Shipshape offers door lock integrations that can allow you to grant access to a service provider in the event of an emergency. Appliance Management – Homeowners can take advantage of intelligent features like MyBudgeting, Shipshape Assisted Maintenance and MyProviders to reduce the total cost and hassle to own and operate each appliance in the home.

Homeowners can take advantage of intelligent features like MyBudgeting, Shipshape Assisted Maintenance and MyProviders to reduce the total cost and hassle to own and operate each appliance in the home. Shipshape Utilities Savings Strategies – Utilizing connected water meters and information about the home, Shipshape can help save money on water and electricity.

Utilizing connected water meters and information about the home, Shipshape can help save money on water and electricity. Shipshape Insurance Savings Strategies – enable easy navigation of qualified programs and access to discounts that make this technology more affordable for homeowners to adopt.

One in fifty homes in the United States is affected by water damage each year amounting to over $9 billion in insurance claims. “Water leak detection devices can help reduce water leak claims frequency by as much as 96%,” according to a report by Lexis Nexis. The benefits of water safety systems extend to the community and the environment as well. Leaks often amount to financial disaster for low-income homeowners and health consequences can leave occupants suffering long after the leak is stopped. Water conservation is more important than ever and many of the water shut off valves come with connected meters that can help identify patterns and save water.

New technologies and innovative programs from insurance providers have come to market over recent years yet there is still a need to help homeowners adopt this powerful technology. The Shipshape Advanced Leak Detection solution is unique in the marketplace. It unlocks the value of connected devices by introducing value added features. “Shipshape always aims to find the win-win-win by building new value in the market. The Advanced Leak Detection solution is a tremendous opportunity to help homeowners, connected device makers, insurance companies, and the local communities we serve,” according to Alexander Linn, CEO of Shipshape.

About Shipshape Solutions Inc.

Shipshape is on a mission to make homes smart enough to take care of themselves. Shipshape believes every home should be safe, reliable, efficient and well maintained. The company operates a first of its kind proprietary smart home predictive maintenance platform that offers solutions to homeowners to reduce the costs of home maintenance and operations. The Shipshape platform integrates an ecosystem of smart home hardware to enable advanced analytics and recommend actions that will reduce risks and improve system performance. Shipshape’s software platform unlocks the value of sensor data to enable a whole new era of the smart home.

Shipshape is based in Austin, TX. For more information, visit http://www.shipshape.ai.

